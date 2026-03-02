Iranian Regime Kills At Least Nine Israeli Civilians, Including Teen Siblings

The Islamic regime of Iran has killed between nine and 11 Israeli civilians, including three teenage siblings, in counter-strikes after the United States and Israel wiped out much of Iran’s jihadi leadership.

Advertisement

While the U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran has specifically targeted military sites and compounds of terrorist leaders, the Iranian counter-strikes have been aimed at numerous civilian locations in Israel and the Gulf states. As the worst terror-sponsoring regime in the world, and one which just massacred more than 30,000 of its own people, the Iranian regime has always deliberately tried to pile up civilian casualties whenever it attacks. Unfortunately, the Iranian jihadis have successfully killed multiple teenagers in Israel.

The featured image for this article is of the aftermath of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv, Israel. Iranian strikes also hit Beersheba and Beit Shemesh.

The official X account of the Israeli government announced: “In Beit Shemesh, 9 innocent civilians were killed by Iranian missiles. Homes and neighborhoods torn apart, families shattered. The murderous Iranian regime deliberately targets civilians.”

This is who the Iranian regime targets.



Homes.

Children.

Families.



Civilians. Deliberately. pic.twitter.com/c64aoLqzGB — Israel ישראל (@Israel) March 2, 2026

Advertisement

Related: U.S. Planes Shot Down by Friendly Fire Over Kuwait

The Yeshiva World reported that it obtained the names of the Beit Shemesh victims, and that at least three of them came from the same family and at least four of them were teenagers:

Three siblings from the Biton family were killed: Sora, 13, H’yd, Avigayil, 15, H’yd, and Yaakov, 16, H’yd. Their levayos are scheduled to take place at Har Hazeisim in Jerusalem on Monday at 5 p.m. Earlier on Monday, two of the victims, Bruria (Gloria) Cohen, H’yd, and her son Yossi, H’yd, were identified.

The Yeshiva World says the other victims are Ronit Elimelech, her mother Sara, Oren Katz, and Gavriel Baruch Ravach (only 16 years old).

For Our VIPs: Forty Years in Coming: Iran’s Ahmadinejad Eliminated

On Monday, Iran fired on Beersheba in Israel. The Times of Israel reported that 19 people were injured, including a 35-year-old man treated by Magen David Adom — Israel’s emergency services — but none of them were in a critical condition. A man named Amit survived by being in a shelter with his neighbors, but their building was destroyed by the Iranian missile.

Advertisement

Times of Israel put the civilian casualties in Israel at 11, so it is not clear if the outlet had an updated number of dead victims since the government issued its official post, or if the other casualties were in a different town and so were not mentioned in the state of Israel’s Beit Shemesh post. The Israeli outlet said that several dozen Israelis are injured so far.

The Iranian rocket barrage even interrupted the funerals for the deceased victims in Beit Shemesh, according to Times of Israel. Iran’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed to have targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but Israeli officials said that was fake news.

As we offer our prayers for American troops deployed overseas, we should also pray for Israeli troops and civilians.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of international conflicts and other key news in this 250th year of America’s existence. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.