U.S. Planes Shot Down by Friendly Fire Over Kuwait

Kuwaiti forces shot down no fewer than three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles in a disastrous paranoia as Operation Epic Fury continues against Iran.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on March 2: “At 11:03 p.m. ET, March 1, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident.” Fortunately, none of the crew members were killed, but losing three of our fighter jets at one time because Kuwaiti forces overreacted is pretty serious, expensive, and dangerous. Our troops have enough to deal with fighting the remnants of the Iranian terrorist regime.

Iranian counter-strikes have killed at least four American service members and injured half a dozen more. Aside from the tragic casualties, Operation Epic Fury has so far been a resounding success, but it seems the U.S. needs to worry about partner military as well as Iranian attacks.

CENTCOM explained in a separate statement about the fourth American casualty, “The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries.”

As for the Kuwaiti catastrophe, the official and brief press release from CENTCOM added only:

During active combat—that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the U.S. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses. All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation.

Those were all the details that CENTCOM provided; other than that, America is investigating how our own allies managed to destroy three very valuable jets and almost kill six of our men.

Operation Epic Fury is a joint operation between U.S. and Israeli forces that has now eliminated numerous Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Chief Mohammad Pakpour. As of yesterday, the U.S. had successfully destroyed much of the Iranian Navy, and Israeli and American forces together had struck over 2,000 targets.

Iranian forces continue desperately to fire missiles at American and Israeli targets and civilian locations in multiple nations.

Iran continues to maliciously launch ballistic missiles, indiscriminately targeting military and civilian locations throughout the region. U.S. forces remain on the hunt to eliminate this threat. As the President has said, our resolve has never been stronger. pic.twitter.com/SDdvaL38yp — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 2, 2026

We must continue to pray for our American troops deployed overseas and especially those involved in Operation Epic Fury, as they face death every day to eliminate the worst terrorist-sponsoring regime in the world, which was one of our most fanatical enemies.

