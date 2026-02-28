Trump Confirms Death of Khamenei, ‘One of the Most Evil People in History’

Burn, Khamenei, burn. President Donald Trump has confirmed that the genocidal supreme leader of Iran is dead after a rapid and highly effective joint operation between Israel and the United States.

Trump very accurately referred to the eliminated Ayatollah Khamenei as “one of the most evil people in History,” and stated on Truth Social that the America-hating leader “is dead.” The leader who repeatedly threatened to assassinate Trump and bring “death to America” is now heading straight for hell.

Of course, Trump is extremely proud and in a victorious frame of mind after the marvelous strikes that American and Israeli troops performed. No doubt many of the Iranians who recently watched 30,000 of their compatriots massacred for daring to criticize the regime are also celebrating.

Trump declared, “This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS. He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do.”

When has there been such a fast and effective military operation in recent history? The capture of Venezuelan narcoterrorist dictator Nicolás Maduro is similar, also recently performed under the Trump administration, but the Iranian regime has been terrorizing the entire globe for many decades.

Trump enthusiastically predicted, “This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country. We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us. As I said last night, ‘Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!’”

He expressed a somewhat dubious hope that the terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will accept the inevitable. “Hopefully, the IRGC and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots, and work together as a unit to bring back the Country to the Greatness it deserves,” Trump said.

The president added, “That process should soon be starting in that, not only the death of Khamenei but the Country has been, in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated. The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!”

Hundreds of American soldiers, thousands of Israelis, and tens of thousands of Persians have died thanks to the fanatical jihad cruelty of the collapsing Iranian regime. Khamenei’s regime was the single biggest stage sponsor of terrorism in the world. What a historic moment this is, and we pray that the Iranian people will be able to take control of their country again and that one hopes, a new government will take charge — perhaps under the shah — to become an ally of the United States.

