U.S. Central Command Says No U.S. Casualties, Iranian Attacks Thwarted

Following the devastating U.S.-Israel joint strike on the Iranian regime Saturday, the U.S. Central Command has released an official statement confirming that it successfully repelled Iranian counter-strikes, and that no American casualties resulted.

Advertisement

Operation Epic Fury, which obliterated the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s residence, possibly killed the ayatollah himself, and took out multiple top Iranian leaders, began in the very early hours of Saturday morning. Central Command (CENTCOM) noted that among the targets were “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields.”

The terrorist IRGC recently enforced the bloody crackdown on Persian protesters that resulted in over 30,000 dead within Iran. Besides that, the IRGC trains and supports multiple other terrorist organizations around the world, including some that have sleeper cells in America, or that have attacked American troops in the Middle East.

Hence, unlike so many other wars that American presidents have started and that have dragged on for years, this efficient strike on the Iranian regime is actually thoroughly in our interests and, in fact, necessary to take out one of our biggest enemy threats. Never forget that the Islamic regime of Iran regularly confirms that “death to America” is one of its policies.

Advertisement

Related: Saudi Arabia Joins U.S. in Fighting Iran: Report

As part of the U.S. statement, CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said, “The President ordered bold action, and our brave Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen are answering the call.”

The CENTCOM statement confirmed:

Following the initial wave of U.S. and partner strikes, CENTCOM forces successfully defended against hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks. There have been no reports of U.S. casualties or combat-related injuries. Damage to U.S. installations was minimal and has not impacted operations. The first hours of the operation included precision munitions launched from air, land, and sea. Additionally, CENTCOM’s Task Force Scorpion Strike employed low-cost one-way attack drones for the first time in combat.

This Operation Epic Fury, according to CENTCOM, represents the single biggest regional concentration of U.S. military firepower for a generation.

President Donald Trump also released a video statement on X. “A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” he said. “Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted 'Death to America' and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries.”

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia has reportedly joined the United States in the operation against Iran after the Iranian regime attacked an American base on Saudi soil, so the situation remains volatile.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of international events and other key news in this 250th year of America’s existence. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.