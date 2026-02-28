Iranian Terrorist Commander Likely Killed in U.S.-Israel Strike

Israeli authorities believe their joint military action with the United States has killed the commander of the terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The strike has been a long time in expectation, as President Donald Trump promised the anti-regime Persian protesters to back them up long before the regime there massacred more than 30,000 of them. The first time Trump planned a strike, Qatar reportedly talked him out of it, but this time, fortunately, Donald Trump fulfilled his promise and recognized that sometimes, you can only negotiate with terrorists by striking them. The Iranian regime is even more bent on “death to America” than “death to Israel,” so the strike is in our national interests.

The Islamic regime of Iran is the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, including of terrorists who attack American troops, and the regime committed one of the biggest slaughters of modern history with its recent crackdown on its own country’s protesters, which the IRGC committed. Now the Times of Israel has a major report that the IRGC terrorist head is no more.

Mohammad Pakpour took over as head of the IRGC after Israel successfully eliminated his predecessor, Hossein Salami, last year. Now they can burn in hell together. The Times of Israel reported:

Israeli officials assess that the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, was likely killed in this morning’s strikes in Iran…In addition, the officials assess that Iran’s minister of defense and chief of intelligence were also likely killed.

If true, this would be a significant victory for Israel and the U.S. against one of their most consistent and aggressive international enemies. As my colleague Robert Spencer wrote last year, Iran’s regime has been at war with the United States since 1979, and the Iranian regime supported to Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.

After the strike began, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warmly posted, “My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, a short while ago, Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran.” Netanyahu has, understandably, long been hoping for a regime change in Iran, as a return of the shah — which so many of the murdered protesters wanted — could lead to an alliance between Israel and Persia.

President Trump also released a statement, though his was in video form. “A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” he said. “Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted 'Death to America' and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries.”

God bless our troops who participated in the strike, and may God grant too that soon the Iranian terrorist regime will topple altogether. It will be a victory for freedom around the world when they do.

