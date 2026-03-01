U.S. Has Struck Over a Thousand Targets in Iran

United States forces have now struck over a thousand targets in Iran, with Israeli forces hitting a thousand more, as Operation Epic Fury continues its devastating takedown of the current regime in Iran.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, U.S. and Israeli forces began the strikes that have now eliminated numerous Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Chief Mohammad Pakpour. Besides high-profile targets like Khamenei’s residence, there were numerous other terrorist/military targets around Iran.

U.S. Central Command has been bombarding the Iranian regime, with three casualties on the U.S. side and many, many more on the Iranian side. Multiple Israeli and American officials have urged the Persian people to rise up and take back their country, as has exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper lauded his troops, saying: “The President ordered bold action, and our brave Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen are answering the call.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, March 1:

Israel and the U.S. have struck 2,000 targets since the start of their joint military campaign in Iran on Saturday morning, according to two people briefed on the operation. The Israeli military said it has fired thousands of munitions and flown more than 700 sorties in Iran since Saturday morning.

The Iranian regime has launched counterstrikes against civilian targets — including hotels and airports — in the Gulf states, infuriating even the Muslim regimes there. The targeted locations included Dubai International Airport, residential areas in Qatar, Erbil International Airport (Iraq), and Kuwait International Airport. Iran also hit Beit Shemesh and Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Iranian navy is literally sinking into the ocean, however. Donald Trump announced on Truth Social, “I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important. We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!”

The Times of Israel reported about the ongoing strikes:

In a fact sheet, Central Command lists “types of targets” including command and control centers, the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the headquarters of the IRGC’s Aerospace Forces. Earlier, the IDF said Israeli planes targeted dozens of headquarters belonging to the IRGC.

This is such a historic moment. For almost half a century, the Islamic regime in Iran has oppressed and murdered their own Persian people, built up a global terror network, and made destroying America and Israel its main goals. This is just retribution very long in the making, and the world will be freer and better for it. God bless our troops and grant them a great victory over our enemies.

