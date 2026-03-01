U.S. Central Command Sinks 9 Iranian Ships, Releases Footage of Epic Fury

Catherine Salgado | 2:25 PM on March 01, 2026
X/@CENTCOM

Operation Epic Fury against Iran, a joint operation with Israeli and American forces, has been a spectacular success, with most of the Iranian top leadership eliminated, and the only sober news being the deaths of three Americans.

Understandably, U.S. Central Command is extremely proud of its victories in the operation, as more and more news keeps coming in confirming the Iranian leaders and military targets destroyed. CENTCOM even released images and video of parts of the operation so that the whole world can see how effectively, lethally, and efficiently the United States struck. Among the targets that CENTCOM took out were nine Iranian warships.

President Donald Trump released a statement on Truth Social announcing the U.S. naval wins and making fun of the Iranian regime’s navy. “I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important. We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!” Trump gleefully wrote.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned Saturday that the objective was to destroy the Iranian Navy altogether, and it was no idle threat. In just two days, the U.S. and Israel have essentially obliterated much of the Islamic regime’s chain of command and most of its navy.

Besides the announcement from Trump, CENTCOM also detailed the sinking of one warship in particular. “An Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was struck by U.S. forces during the start of Operation Epic Fury,” CENTCOM announced. “The ship is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier. As the President said, members of Iran’s armed forces, IRGC and police ‘must lay down your weapons.’ Abandon ship.”

The Iranian regime has made itself persona non grata in the Middle East right now, as even Muslim dictatorships that often empathize with the Iranian regime are furious after the latter launched counterstrikes against civilian targets — including hotels and airports — in the Gulf states. The targeted locations included Dubai International Airport, residential areas in Qatar, Erbil International Airport (Iraq), and Kuwait International Airport. Iran also hit Beit Shemesh and Tel Aviv, Israel.

As noted above, three U.S. service members tragically died in action with five more in serious condition after the launch of Operation Epic Fury, according to CENTCOM. Pray for our brave soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines who are still overseas.

