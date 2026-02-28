Hegseth: U.S. Didn't Start Iran Conflict, ‘But We Will Finish It’

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared that while the United States did not start the conflict with Iran’s regime that began some half a century ago, it is certainly going to finish it.

In a single-day operation, the United States and the Israeli military managed to eliminate multiple top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei himself. Hundreds of American soldiers, thousands of Israelis, and tens of thousands of Persians have died thanks to the fanatical jihad cruelty of the collapsing Iranian regime — now “Epic Fury” has finally brought much-deserved retribution to the genocidal jihadis.

Hegseth released his official statement Saturday evening on X. “Overnight, on President Trump’s orders, the Department of War commenced OPERATION EPIC FURY — the most lethal, most complex, and most-precision aerial operation in history,” he boasted.

The secretary of war minced no words. “The Iranian regime had their chance, yet refused to make a deal — and now they are suffering the consequences,” he stated. “For almost fifty years, Iran has targeted and killed Americans, always seeking the world’s most powerful weapons to further their radical cause. Last night, unlike any previous president, President Trump began dealing with this cancer.”

And cancer indeed it was, the worst terror-sponsoring regime in the world, perpetrator of a global jihad campaign and also domestic tyranny. The death of Ayatollah Khamenei and the collapse of his regime in one smashing blow can indeed be compared to the surgical cure for cancer.

Hegseth continued, “We will not tolerate powerful missiles targeting the American people. Those missiles will be destroyed, along with Iran’s missile production. The Iranian navy will be destroyed. And, as President Trump has said his entire life, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

For decades, American presidents have either talked tough on Iran’s regime but done nothing, or actively appeased and rewarded the regime as Barack Obama and Joe Biden did.

But the days of appeasement are done. Hegseth warned the terrorists still alive in Iran and the jihadis it supported around the world, “The United States did not start this conflict, but we will finish it. If you kill or threaten Americans anywhere in the world — as Iran has — then we will hunt you down, and we will kill you.”

In conclusion, Hegseth proudly praised American troops, “Our warriors are the best in the world, and they are fully unleashed to achieve our objectives. May God’s providence protect them in this vital mission.” Amen. This is the new Crusade against the Islamic terror machine.

President Donald Trump also released a separate statement, warning the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, “This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country. We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us. As I said last night, ‘Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!’”

Now the evil jihadis can take a trip all the way downhill into an inferno that never goes out.

