I'm Glad I'm On the Side That Doesn't Demand People Apologize for Laughing

While navigating the emotionally stunted minefield of Democrats' reactions to President Trump's State of the Union address, I've been more grateful than ever that I have never been a leftist. There was no wandering liberal phase in my 20s. A quarter-century in Los Angeles and almost four decades of being surrounded by lefties in the entertainment industry never rubbed off on me.

The next time I'm frustrated by life in any way I'll try to remember how truly blessed I am to have never fallen into the progressive pit of misery and despair.

The Democrats and their various progressive offspring are so deeply miserable that this is the first of two columns I plan on writing about it this week. Honestly, this could be a recurring, weekly column; the second column will explain why I won't do that, though.

Between the U.S. Olympic hockey victories over the alleged country of Canada and Trump's SOTU speech, there was a lot going on in the last several days that gave the leftists myriad opportunities to reveal how awful they are. Here is one a prime example, which my good friend Jon Gabriel summed up nicely when he reposted it on X:

“Apologize for laughing”: the perfect distillation of the modern left. https://t.co/FpaVAFLiDH — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 24, 2026

The guy who has his leftist gender-neutral undergarments in a wad writes for a hockey site, by the way. He's not a women's study major who is whining about a sport he knows nothing about just because he likes to whine. OK, he does just like to whine, obviously, but I thought some context was important. Here in conservative media, even blowhard opinion writers like me still do context.

Leftists are so invested in their own misery that it pains them to see anyone having a good time, and the U.S. Men's Hockey team has been having a very, very good time since winning the gold medal. Now, some lefties might make the case that it's all right to have a good time, but only in pre-approved ways. All of their pre-approved ways suck the joy out of life, however, which means that nobody is really having a good time. It is impossible to completely throw yourself into having fun when your peer group has you hardwired to seek offense.

So many sports journalists' reaction to the hockey time embracing President Trump exemplify this hardwiring. Chris just wrote about an article in The Athletic which posits that the Olympic hockey team "lost the room" when it decided to enjoy attention from the leader of the free world. Of course, The Athletic is owned by The New York Times, so the author's room is in the Coastal Media Bubble™ and filled with toxic bitterness that doesn't do well with unbridled joy or American patriotism. The much larger room — real America — has wholeheartedly wanted to bear hug these guys.

Treating laughter as anathema is something the leftists have been at for a while. Millennials used political correctness and wokeism as weapons in a war on comedy. There was a trend for a while of leftists comics apologizing for jokes from earlier in their careers. They could have driven George Carlin into the arms of the Republicans. Thankfully, there seems to be a Gen Z backlash against that, which has changed the ways of a lot of millennial comics.

I remain committed to offending as many people as I possibly can while also making them laugh at it. If anyone finds the laughter itself offensive, I'll tell them to add some fiber to their diets and make sure I keep them off any guest lists for parties.

