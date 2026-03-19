Let's Discuss the Left’s New ‘Go-To’ Friendly Federal Judge for Anti-Trump Lawfare

In the waning days of the benighted Biden Administration, as Democrats do when they are preparing to leave office, the leftist agents in the federal apparatus rapaciously took every opportunity to shore up their hold on as many levers of power as possible. As always, this included seating as many reliably leftist activist judges as they could, so that they had places to go when they wanted to overthrow the ability of the incoming administration to do what it was elected to do.

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One of the judges the deep state installed was a Massachusetts criminal defense attorney named Brian Murphy. He is now U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy — a lifetime appointment — and he is a trusty, rusty monkey wrench for the left to throw into the Trump machinery whenever it likes.

Murphy has made headlines ever since he took the bench, both for blocking President Donald Trump’s policy initiatives and for getting overruled by higher courts. He attempted twice to block illegal alien deportations with nationwide injunctions (a favorite trick of the left is finding one single activist judge to stop an enforcement that literally tens of millions of Americans — the majority — voted for), and both his rulings were stayed, one by the First Circuit Court and one by the U.S. Supreme Court. Likewise, Murphy's disgusting abuse of power this week — in which he unilaterally usurped the Health and Human Services Dept.'s power to appoint whom it likes and update the bloated childhood vaccine schedule — is unlikely to survive higher court scrutiny, either.

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Did you know that this consequential federal justice-for-life was never even a judge before the Biden White House nominated him, and Senate Democrats rubberstamped him? Rather, since he was admitted to the bar in 2006, Murphy spent his entire career defending drunk drivers, fraudsters, sex abusers, drug traffickers, and other assorted scumbags as a criminal defense attorney. From 2011 until he was elevated to the federal bench, he was the managing partner at his firm, Murphy & Rudolph, LLP. The Free Beacon wrote of Murphy, when President Joe Biden first nominated him:

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As a defense attorney, Brian E. Murphy defended rapists and violent criminals while leading a firm that touted its ability to protect the "reputation" of convicted sex offenders. Murphy & Rudolf, a criminal defense firm Murphy founded in 2011, touts its "notable case results," including a dismissal of charges for clients accused of rape, child rape, and murder. In one post on its website, Murphy & Rudolf touts its "50 years of combined experience to defend clients in cases of sex crimes against children."

Charming.

It’s also worth noting that the Senate confirmed Murphy on a strictly party-line vote, one of 22 Biden nominees that the lame-duck Democrats rushed through between being voted out of power on Nov. 5, 2024, and the new Republican-led Senate swearing-in on Jan. 3, 2025. Not one Republican was able in good conscience to approve the nomination.

Worse, Murphy's staunch left-wingery is compounded by his location — in the deep-red state of Massachusetts, in the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse in Boston, a city so dark red, it's colored maroon on political maps. An attorney up that way (whose acquaintance I originally made in the PJ Media comments section) wrote to me that "Massachusetts is fast becoming a go-to state for lawfare against Administration policy because of the paucity of administration supporters in that state to fight alongside the Justice Department."

Thus, in Massachusetts, the left's lawfare machine has yet another reliable place to file its weaponized suits to obtain obstructions and delays. I am not sure why this is allowed to continue, given the 2025 SCOTUS ruling in Trump v. CASA, Inc. But that is a subject for another column.

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For now, add Judge Murphy to the list, alongside Judges Boasberg, Sorokin, and so many other partisan, activist, obstructionist, Democrat-appointed federal judges plying their trade of standing in the path of the democratically elected president as he works to fulfill his mandate from the American people. They don't care how many times their partisan decisions are vacated; merely acting as a lowly speed bump is reward enough.

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