Stephen A. Smith Rips Caller Who Claims Biden Didn’t Open the Border

Popular sports commentator Stephen A. Smith took a caller who said he couldn't recall former President Joe Biden implementing an open border policy during his time in office and gave him the butt whooping of a lifetime during his podcast. You just have to love it when a popular figure like Smith, who holds quite nuanced political positions, takes a radical left-winger to task for ignoring the truth.

Advertisement

In actuality, Biden's administration produced the highest level of net migration in our nation's history after Biden acted like a petulant child and undid President Donald Trump's immigration policies from his first term. Smith and the caller went head-to-head on the program over whether Biden's border policies were lax. Well, the facts clearly favor Smith on this one.

“I just don’t remember a point in time when Biden allowed open borders,” the caller told Smith. Smith was not having any of the guy's nonsense.

“Yeah, he did. Stop that. Stop that. No, no, no, no, no. You ain’t calling up on this show with that. We saw the border crisis,” Smith replied. “We saw the borders being flooded. … It’s undeniable. Millions of people came into this country. They walked through the border. Stop that. … Don’t call me with that BS.”

The caller, clearly a delusional leftist with a raging case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, then claimed that the Biden administration tried to control the border before suggesting Smith was engaging in "hyperbole." Smith wasted no time firing back.

“They tried to course correct in the end. But for a vast majority of time, they had open borders and they were telling us there was no border crisis when there was a border crisis,” Smith explained to the caller. “That is a lie. Now, they did try to course correct later in the presidency. But it doesn’t negate the fact that it was after millions crossed the border! It’s undeniable!”

Advertisement

Just how late was Biden to the game? Try June 2024. That was when he finally issued an executive order trying to restrict the number of illegal crossings happening at the border shared by the U.S. and Mexico. Too little, too late.

Once again, the caller tried pushing back on the truth Smith was spitting on the mic, but the host interjected and asked the caller if he believed any country should allow millions of illegal immigrants to enter. Conveniently, he refused to answer, saying he could only speak about America. And that was the straw that broke the camel's back for Smith.

“I asked you a question … Whoa! Whoa!” Smith yelled. “I asked you a question! Do you believe in America, fine, that people should be walking across the border illegally? Yes or no?”

“Stephen A., I have served this country for 20 years, eight months and six days. I am a retired Army vet, okay?” the caller replied. Smith told him he was going to hang up on him for not simply answering the question, though, out of the grace of his heart, he offered him another chance to reply.

“I respect your service but you’re not going to call up here and not answer my question. You don’t get to do my show,” Smith told him. “Answer my question first! Do you believe it’s okay for people to illegally walk across the border into the United States of America undocumented? Yes or no?”

Advertisement

The caller finally conceded that he did not, in fact, support illegal immigration. Chalk this one up as a victory for Smith. If you support a nation having immigration laws and borders, then you should support action taken to enforce the law. Biden ignored the massive influx of people crossing the border during his time in office and left Trump with a huge mess to clean up.

And that's exactly what he's doing. Cleaning up Biden's mess.

Liberals are hating on President Trump's immigration enforcement operations and trying to rewrite history to take the blame off the previous administration. Help us expose the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.