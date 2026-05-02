What Do You Think Happened After This English Teen Converted to Islam?

The United Kingdom, and the West in general, is deep in the throes of a severe spiritual malady. Large numbers of people in these historically Christian nations have cast off their ancestral faith, but haven’t managed to find anything that even comes close to filling the spiritual void they have opened up in their lives by doing so.

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Meanwhile, they’re constantly told that while their own history and heritage is full of slavery, oppression, and racism, the Muslim migrants who are arriving in Britain (and all over the West) in large numbers are bringing with them a noble, unsullied faith, the overall wonderfulness would be obvious to everyone if not for a wholly unwarranted, race-based “Islamophobia.”

And so the Oxford Mail recently ran an article about a young English lad from Oxfordshire who “converted to Islam as a teenager.” That must mean that he converted within the last three years, as we’re told that he is sixteen now. Judging on the basis of what we’re told about Islam and “Islamophobia,” one might have expected this story to be all about how Islam transformed this young fellow’s life, and led him to feel better, act better, and live better. One might have expected to read happy quotations from the boy’s parents, all about, say, how he had fallen in with a rough crowd, and there are just so many temptations facing young people these days, but then he discovered the Qur’an, and since then, has been quiet, studious, courteous, and serious about bettering himself and making something of himself in this cruel world.

The whole story might have been another establishment media attempt to reassure Britons who are jittery about their country’s present and downright fearful about its future. Everything is going to be all right, you see; Islam is certainly different to what we are used to, but it makes people sober, upright, and godly, and who could possibly object to that? All shall be well and all manner of thing shall be well, if only the “far right” would stop its endless agitating.

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But that’s not exactly what the story is about.

Instead, it seems that this new Muslim now stands “accused of having a suicide vest and of supporting Islamic State (IS).” The pious young man has been “charged with stockpiling weapons, explosives and a suicide vest at his family home.” Even that is not all. He is “also accused of supporting IS and is suspected of sharing its propaganda on terrorist attacks as well as footage of battlefield explosions and killings.” He is even “said to have had swords in his possession as well as homemade explosives.”

Imagine what his parents must be thinking at this point. But even worse, imagine what they were thinking when he converted to Islam. Their reaction, as well as that of his teachers, was almost certainly supportive and positive. They likely knew enough not to be “Islamophobic.” For twenty-five years or more, they’ve been told that Islam is a religion of peace that is completely and entirely benign in all of its aspects, and that only very bad people suggest otherwise. And so they would never have dreamed of even coming close to trying to convince this young man to reconsider his decision to convert. That would have been “bigoted.” And so now they’re looking at visiting him in prison at least for the next few years.

Related: Does Islam Work?

Yet despite the fact that this is an all too common story, hardly anyone ever asks the key question: What is it about converts to Islam? This boy, and many others like him, converted to Islam and instead of becoming a peaceful adherent of the vaunted religion of peace, became a jihad terrorist. Why did he do that? Why didn’t the local imam and his new friends at the mosque prevent that from misunderstanding his new, supposedly peaceful faith? Why do so many converts to Islam become terrorists, while so few converts to Christianity do so, if any become terrorists at all?

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This has gone on for years, but authorities remain resolutely indifferent it. Not a single law enforcement or intelligence agency anywhere in the world is studying why so many converts to Islam end up in terror groups. To look into this and try to devise ways to prevent it would, once again, apparently be “Islamophobic.” Yet this only ensures that ever more new Muslims will find their way into terrorism, as this Oxfordshire boy can attest. Can I guarantee that you’ll never see another article from me in which I ask questions such as those in the preceding paragraph? I wish I could. But the denial is near-total. The convert terrorists will keep coming.

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