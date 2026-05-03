Jerry Seinfeld Drops a Truth Bomb About Electric Cars

What’s the deal with electric cars? Am I right?

Jerry Seinfeld has a lot of opinions about cars. If you know much about him, you know he loves classic cars, particularly Porsches. So, it’s hardly surprising that when it comes to electric cars, he’s not so enthusiastic.

Advertisement

"I'm not interested in electric cars at all," Seinfeld said in a recent interview with AirMail. "Anybody else wants to do it, that's fine. I think it's a big, stupid virtue signal. 'Look at me. I'm saving the planet, yeah.' What about the lithium? It's all BS."

Here's the thing: on the environmental question, he's not wrong to be skeptical.

The lithium argument isn't just a talking point. Mining one ton of lithium emits roughly 15 tons of CO2, and producing a large EV battery can generate over 70% more carbon dioxide than manufacturing a conventional car. Of course, EV advocates are quick to note that those upfront emissions are offset over time and that, over the life of the car, EVs might be better, but I’m not convinced the difference is significant. Maybe it is. But, as an EV owner myself, that wasn’t even a factor in my decision to get one.

I bought my 2026 Model Y (Juniper) a year ago, Saturday. And saving the planet was not on my list of reasons to do it. I've never bought the idea that EVs represent a clear-cut environmental win. They trade one set of problems for another. It’s a different impact, not no impact.

If anything, the last thing I wanted people to think when I bought the Tesla was that I was some hippie environmentalist. It probably helped that the left started despising Elon Musk. So, my Model Y was, if anything, a minor act of defiance. Works for me.

Advertisement

ICYMI: More Devastating News for Democrats

Still, what kept me sold wasn't ideology — it was the car itself. The minimalist interior is genuinely elegant in a way that most modern vehicles are not. The technology is impressive, and charging at home has eliminated something I never realized I quietly resented: the gas station. I don't miss it.

The savings are quite real, too. Yes, I’ve paid a lot of money to get a home charger and have it installed. But during the six-month period from October through March, my home EV charging costs totaled $330.77. Think that’s good? Well, off-peak charging discounts reduced the cost to $186.17—about $31 per month.

But the feature that has genuinely changed how I drive is Full Self-Driving. I pay extra for it, and it’s worth every penny. Right now, roughly 95% of my miles are driven with FSD (Supervised) engaged — grocery runs, highway cruising, a road trip to Boston. I hand the car the wheel and let it work.

Seinfeld, for his part, had a joke ready about self-driving technology, too. He predicted future generations will be stunned that people once steered themselves around at any speed and "just crash and kill themselves constantly." He's not wrong about that either. For someone who claims not to care about the technology, he nailed the pitch. And yes, I do feel safer with FSD activated.

Advertisement

So here's where we land: Seinfeld is right that the green halo around EVs is overblown and that lithium mining is an inconvenient truth. He's right that a lot of EV buyers are performing environmentalism rather than practicing it. But the car itself — stripped of the politics and the posturing — is genuinely good. Mine has been.

Buy it or don't. Just don't buy it because you think you're saving the planet.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.