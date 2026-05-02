More Devastating News for Democrats

The Supreme Court's bombshell ruling striking down racial gerrymandering under the Voting Rights Act sent shockwaves through the political landscape this week — and Southern Republican governors wasted no time acting on it. For Democrats, who have spent years leaning on race-based district engineering to protect their congressional seats, the timing couldn't be worse.

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Alabama and Tennessee both called special legislative sessions on Friday to redraw their congressional maps, and the dominoes are already starting to fall across the South.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey moved quickly, calling lawmakers into special session and signaling she wants the state ready to hold new primary elections if the courts move fast enough to allow it. Right now, Alabama's May 19 primaries are set to proceed using a court-ordered map that artificially packs black voters into two districts — a map the Supreme Court's ruling makes unconstitutional. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed an emergency motion Friday asking the court for a quick answer on whether the state can revert to its previously drawn map, which has just one majority-black district and would almost certainly deliver an additional Republican seat in Congress.

"By calling the Legislature into a special session, I am ensuring Alabama is prepared should the courts act quickly enough to allow Alabama's previously drawn congressional and state Senate maps to be used during this election cycle," Ivey said Friday afternoon.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee followed suit, calling his own special session to review the state's congressional map. The current map includes a single Democratic-controlled district anchored in Memphis, and Lee’s office has warned that "any change to Tennessee's congressional map must be enacted as soon as possible," ahead of the August 6 primary.

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It's not hard to read the tea leaves on where this is headed.

South Carolina isn't waiting around, either. Gov. Henry McMaster suggested Friday his state may be next in line to revisit its map. The Supreme Court actually upheld South Carolina's current congressional map in 2024, but McMaster acknowledged the landscape has shifted.

"In light of the Court's most recent decision on the Voting Rights Act, it would be appropriate for the General Assembly to ensure that South Carolina's congressional map still complies with all requirements of federal law and the U.S. Constitution," he said. The state's primary is June 9, and Democrats currently hold one seat there — the majority-minority 6th District that Rep. Jim Clyburn represents. That seat could suddenly look very different.

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Louisiana is already acting, too. State officials delayed the House primaries scheduled for May 16 to allow time for a full map redraw, while Senate races proceed on schedule.

Democrats have got to be panicking right now.

Unfortunately, not every state will get to redistrict in time. Georgia's Brian Kemp said Friday he won't delay the state's May 19 primary for new maps, because voting is already underway. He acknowledged that the ruling requires Georgia to adopt new electoral maps, but promised it’ll get done before the 2028 cycle. "This ruling restores fairness to our redistricting process and allows states to pass electoral maps that reflect the will of the voters, not the will of federal judges," he said.

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For decades, Democrats have used the Voting Rights Act as a means to force states to carve up communities along racial lines in ways that conveniently produced reliable Democratic seats.

There’s no way to sugarcoat this for the Democrats. Analysts are already predicting that this ruling will trigger an avalanche of new maps heading into 2028, extending the mid-decade redistricting battle well beyond 2026. Meanwhile, most blue states have already been heavily gerrymandered, so there just aren’t as many opportunities for them to gain seats anymore.

In other words, for Republicans, it's a potential wave of new congressional seats. For Democrats, it's another devastating blow to a party that's seeing years of power grabs undermined in real time.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America-First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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