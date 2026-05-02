Leftists Launch Pressure Campaign to Get Scott Jennings Booted From CNN

Scott Jennings might be the best thing to ever happen to CNN. That's not hyperbole. Without him, most of us would have stopped clicking on clips from the network a long time ago. He's one of the rare voices on that channel who actually makes it worth watching — which is exactly why the left wants him gone.

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The calls to fire him have been building for a while. Back in 2025, MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell singled Jennings out in a monologue, accusing CNN of paying "a Trump supporter to lie on CNN every day and night for Donald Trump." So the groundwork was already laid. Now they have what they think is their opening.

On Thursday, Jennings got into a heated on-air exchange with Adam Mockler, a 23-year-old reporter and YouTuber with the leftist MeidasTouch network. The two were debating the unpopularity of the Iraq war when Mockler brought up Jennings’ service in the George W. Bush administration during the Iraq war, accusing him of supporting an "endless war." Things got tense fast — both men talked over each other, hands were gesturing near faces — and Jennings told Mockler, “Get your f***ing hand out of my face, first of all."

Scott Jennings goes off on Adam Mockler: “Get your fucking hand out of my face” pic.twitter.com/Q891NlV8nL — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 1, 2026

I seem to recall the left fawning over Joe Biden whenever he cursed… But, Scott Jennings? They want blood.

Jim Acosta climbed out of the hole he currently occupies to demand that CNN fire Jennings. "At any other network, in any other era of television news, uttering an impromptu F-bomb would be a fireable offense," Acosta claimed. He also claimed that Jennings was a "hothead" during their days working together, and made sure to note that Mockler is "almost a kid" and "a nice one," concluding that "Jennings should be fired."

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Political commentator Keith Boykin piled on, too. "I've been on the air with Scott many times over the years," Boykin wrote, reminding everyone that when he was under contract with CNN, contributors were called "brand ambassadors," before asking pointedly, "Is this the brand?" The implication being, of course, that dropping an f-bomb is worse than anything CNN's liberal voices have ever done on air. Sure.

Meanwhile, Mockler, after a fresh diaper change, posted a YouTube video following the segment in which he accused Jennings of deliberately provoking conflict and routinely picking on guests, while apparently lacking the toughness to take criticism in return. Really? The same guy who goes on CNN every day, with leftists constantly outnumbering him, and demolishes them without breaking a sweat, lacks the toughness to take criticism? That’s cute.

Here's the thing about the left's sudden commitment to broadcast decorum: it evaporates the moment one of their own is in the hot seat. Jimmy Kimmel joked about Melania Trump becoming an "expectant widow" — a thinly-veiled reference to President Donald Trump being assassinated — just days before a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The left's response? Defense, deflection, and accusations of fascism are lobbed at anyone who dares to suggest Kimmel face consequences.

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So let's be honest about what's happening here. The left’s “outrage” over Jennings' f-bomb isn't about standards or decency. They’ve wanted him off their network for years, so they’re seizing an opportunity to try to get Jennings booted. It’s not the first time, and likely won’t be the last.

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