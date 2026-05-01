West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Suddenly, Stealing Elections Just Became Much, Much Harder

Greetings to our West Coast, Messed Coast™ weekly readers, and today, your humble correspondent will explain how stealing elections is that much harder thanks to some legal warriors over at Judicial Watch. Some June 7 L.A. rioters are Finding Out in federal court. More information on the latest Trump would-be assassin, who hails from the teachers' union.

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And Zombieland in San Francisco, where there's "more [government] money" to spend on "much cheaper dope."

Curious? Good. Let's GO.

25%

A wise man once told me that when he saw two numbers, he had an insatiable desire to divide one into the other, and so it is that we find out Oregon has agreed to take off 800,000 ineligible names from its voter rolls, which represent 25% of all Oregon registered voters.

No, really.

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch told me on the Adult in the Room Podcast that Oregon hadn't cleaned out its voter rolls in about 30 years in defiance of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA). State officials settled a lawsuit with Judicial Watch, agreeing to clear out ineligible voters from rolls, starting with 160,000 voters who are dead, moved, or otherwise not voting in multiple elections.

Los Angeles County, an area most rife with fraud and voter impersonation, agreed to remove 1.6 million ineligible voters from its voter rolls. All told, the conservative legal group has succeeded in removing more than six million dirty voters from their lists.

This is important because it removes names that can be used to generate ballots by bad hombres who use the zombie names and request a ballot, which happens all the time in L.A.

Keep Up! — West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Newsom's Billion Dollar Op to Replace Californians With Illegals

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California and Oregon continue to resist additional federal efforts to give over their voter rolls to the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security because of privacy concerns with all their illegal aliens. OK, they didn't say illegal aliens, but we all know what they're concerned about. District Court judges have dismissed the cases because... Trump, and now those cases are headed to the 9th Circuit Appeals Court.

Watch, follow, subscribe, share my podcast, but also specifically this conversation with Tom Fitton on this issue.

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FA > Feds > FO

Remember those "peaceful" ICE protesters rioters from last June's "protests" in Los Angeles when they trapped Los Angeles area CHP officers under a freeway overpass where rioters above rained down cement blocks, rocks, and other things in an attempt to trap and/or kill them for being cops and trying to stop riots?

Yeah, well, the U.S. Attorney's office in L.A. reports the men, whom I'm calling the FAFO Six, have copped pleas in federal court.

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Before I get into more detail, let's take a walk along Memory Lane.

Six California rioters plead guilty to violent Los Angeles anti-ICE highway attack | Katie Daviscourt, The Post Millennial



The defendants were among a group who threw rocks, fireworks, and ignited debris at California Highway Patrol officers trapped underneath a freeway… pic.twitter.com/rM73EAHx90 — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) April 30, 2026

Some rioters hailed driverless Waymo cars to block traffic and then set them on fire.

🚨 WAYMO ROBOTAXIS TARGETED IN LOS ANGELES PROTESTS.



Activists in Los Angeles have been targeting Waymo driverless taxis during recent protests. Some have painted the cars, smashed windows, and set vehicles on fire. Protesters say the cars act like rolling surveillance tools… pic.twitter.com/cJrzezjbLq — The Content Factory (@tcf_updates) April 25, 2026

Ah, yes, good times, good times.

Bad Burrito — I Did Not Have California Burrito Stand Hospice Centers on the Old Check List Today

Anyway, a guy who has already gotten into trouble with the law on a variety of state charges before this, now faces 20-years in prison for assaulting a cop, resisting arrest, and " impeding persons assisting federal officers and employees" with a deadly weapon. What a guy.

Adam Charles Palermo, 40, of Rampart Village, who pleaded guilty to one felony count of assaulting, resisting, and impeding persons assisting federal officers and employees with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

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The other five pleaded guilty to a variety of similar charges stemming from the riots. Let's go to the honor roll.

Ismael Vega, 41, of Westlake, who pleaded guilty to one felony count of obstructing, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder; Balton Montion, 25, of Watsonville but who was a Los Angeles County resident during last year’s attack, who also pleaded guilty to one felony count of obstructing, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder; and Junior Roldan, 27, of Hollywood,

They'll be sentenced later this year, and the remaining five face one to five-year sentences.

With ages ranging from their 20s to 40s, you'd think they were old enough to know better.

Another fame-seeking, three-name, wanna-be assassin

What's the deal with attempted assassins seeking fame and fortune before trying to kill Donald Trump, anyway? Cole Thomas Allen, a Torrance, Calif., teacher, is the latest person who tried to take out President Donald Trump, and he's also the latest person we learn was in the news or in commercials well before their attempts to change the course of history.

Notice a pattern?



Thomas Crooks appeared in a Blackrock Commercial in 2022. https://t.co/rYBf0EUa3d



Ryan Routh was filmed by Newsweek in 2022 about his effort to recruit mercenaries to fight in Ukraine. https://t.co/QE38YouesY



Cole Allen appeared in an ABC News report back in… https://t.co/d6LaZeN0F4 pic.twitter.com/tDGyLAIOHr — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 27, 2026

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Allen was probably a teacher in good standing with the Torrance Teachers Association before he became a private tutor and assassin planner. As we know, he was a Teacher of the Month.

We don't deserve dogs, part I

Here's the Secret Service K9 getting a hit on the would-be assassin right before he stormed the checkpoint.

UPDATE: Cole Allen Assassin



Video footage shows a well trained K-9 actively trying to alert its handler to the shooter. Instead, the K-9 officer simply walks away. Just seconds later, Cole Allen charged through the security perimeter, locked and loaded.… pic.twitter.com/1cnOL8cvpb — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) May 1, 2026

Be Alert — West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Newsom's Free Chesticles for Illegals Helped Quadruple CA's Medi-Cal Costs

We don't deserve dogs, part II:

In the story about animal abuse by L.A.'s "homeless" drug addicts called This Barbaric Abuse by 'Homeless' Druggies Is Happening on LA's Skid Row, we learn that the wannabe Josef Mengeles are experimenting on dogs to determine if there's deadly fentanyl in their bump. If the dog doesn't die, they take the drugs and do experiments on the dogs.

In this scene from San Francisco, of possible future dog owners, we learn about ways in which the "homeless" drug addicts are paid to be homeless drug addicts. Stay through the entire video where two druggies explain that San Francisco pays "homeless" people better and has cheaper dope than where they came from.

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SAN FRANCISCO 7th & Market st pic.twitter.com/d7fP7aCzqL — jj smith (@war24182236) April 30, 2026

This man has a word from Seattle's "homeless" addicts.

Dark and sardonic

In our discussion about how the media ignore inflammatory rhetoric and encourage whackadoodles, like the California assassin, with Tim Graham of the Media Research Center's Newsbusters, I played a sardonic and dark game. I posed a series of "Trump is Hitler" statements and asked, Who Said It: The would-be West Coast, Messed Coast™ assassin in his manifesto, Democrat elected officials, or Jimmy Kimmel? I talked about the violence-rooting media with Newsbuster's Tim Graham on Tuesday's Adult in the Room podcast.

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Vote for Spencer

Not a Hollywood airhead or Marxist menace.

Go.

They not like us pic.twitter.com/78hducHDUE — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) April 29, 2026

Watch this space

The city of El Cajon, in San Diego County, is suing the state of California for its onerous sanctuary policies.

The City of L.A. is entertaining a measure to allow illegal aliens to vote in local elections.

The city of San Diego is the latest to put to a vote a tax on empty houses.

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They haven't ruined everything — yet

Enjoy the ride into the Break a Wave Rodeo at Osos and Pismo Beach, Calif.

Cowboys on Horseback Galloping along a Misty California Beach, highlighting the annual Break-A-Wave Rodeo by Cal Poly

near Osos and Pismo Beach.

🤠🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dUydf6N3BS — Cyndexia 🥂💯 (@CyndexiaTruther) April 1, 2026

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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