This Barbaric Abuse by 'Homeless' Druggies Is Happening on LA's Skid Row

Benign neglect of homeless encampments filled with disease-ridden and drugged-out zombies is enough of a humanitarian crisis on the streets, canyons, and freeway entrances in Los Angeles and other cities on the West Coast, Messed Coast™. Now, however, we're learning of the ghastly and nitty-gritty stories of what some of the ghouls are doing to their dogs.

Advertisement

For decades, I've wondered about the "homeless" street gang kids dragging their pitbulls to their drug scores. As the financial incentives grew, homeless camps proliferated. And so did the dogs. An increasing number of government-subsidized tent camps became filled with drug abusers who refused shelter beds or strayed from their family homes to get their high.

I asked a homeless female acquaintance one time, "Hey, what's the deal with the dogs? People on the streets can't feed themselves, much less another living being." She told me they were for protection. I understood.

Now, I'm over it.

L.A. "homeless" drug zombies are giving their dogs Josef Mengele-type treatment on the streets. We're discovering that they use their once-perfectly healthy pups to test if there's too much fentanyl in their drug supply. If the dog dies, oh well. This is in addition to dogs being left for hours in the sun as their owners sleep it off.

KTLA reports independent animal activists from a group called Starts With One Today reported that they "helped a dog with severe injuries to one eye and a leg." The leg was so badly injured that it later had to be amputated. "The man caring for that dog was seen trying to dissect the leg with tweezers," volunteer Joey Tuccio said. Good gawd.

Advertisement

“Every day we get another call, saying people are trying to sell their dog for drugs, and this dog is dying on the streets,” Tuccio told KTLA. “We try to come every Sunday and all we see are dogs being bred, dogs being abused and neglected.” They're breeding puppies to sell for drugs.

The same people who have enabled the homeless camps to fester in a drug-filled atmosphere have also enabled the abuse of these animals.

I'm no animal rights activist, but I do love me some dogs. This is wrong, and everyone knows it.

Some dogs are left for dead. One homeless woman had eleven dogs and a cat crammed into four cages. Why does a homeless woman need eleven dogs? In a cage? Do kittens baking in the sun bring anyone joy? One of the homeless woman's dogs had his mouth "tied shut" so he wouldn't bark. Another homeless zombie glued his dog's eyes and "privates" shut.

Reporter Kacey Montoya, a longtime animal rescue activist I've known since she was working in Portland, asked Mayor Karen Bass's office six months ago what could be done. Bass claims she's given LAPD officers tools to investigate these crimes. Can the cops take someone's property if there's no outward signs of abuse? What are the cops going to do with the dogs? Crickets. One animal rescuer says all Bass's initiative did was give the breeders "crates to imprison the dogs," the California Post reported.

Advertisement

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Newsom's Billion Dollar Op to Replace Californians With Illegals

Montoya's story (below) shows images of multiple dogs fenced in on the city sidewalk amid the filthy tents. Now taxpayers are required to subsidize homeless doggy day cares or dog factories?

This is yet another set of unintended consequences borne of a pack of progressives who refuse to enforce camping laws and allow quality of life for the non-drug and dog-abusing to degrade. They want everyone equally miserable in squalid conditions, apparently.

And the question is: If these ghouls won't save the humans, won't they at least save the dogs?

Don't watch this video if you're squeamish.