UK: 17-Year-Old Girl Stabbed in Neck, But Don't Worry, the Cops Have Reassuring Words

As is so often the case these days, the details of this particular news item are positively harrowing. The UK’s Lancashire Telegraph reported Friday that “a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after armed police attended an incident where a teenage girl was reportedly ‘stabbed in the neck.’”

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This girl was stabbed in the neck. Meanwhile, just a few days ago in Belfast, a Muslim migrant was caught in the act of trying to saw off the head of someone who had offended him. And in Italy, a man named Issam Chlih beheaded a woman while reciting Qur’an verses.

Nor is that even close to all. The magnificent Kevin Downey Jr. gave me a shout-out here for reporting a few other beheading stories, and there is never any shortage. In February in north London, a 13-year-old boy stabbed two other boys, ages 12 and 13, one of them in the neck. As the attacker did his stabbing, he screamed “Allahu akbar”; after he did his work, he fled into a local mosque. In Italy in January, a man of “North African origin” stabbed a priest in the neck as the clergyman walked through Modena’s city center.

In Nov. 2025 in the English city of Birmingham, a woman was seriously injured after being stabbed in the neck in what police called “an unprovoked attack.” In Oct. 2025 in Cathays, a suburb of Cardiff, Wales, a man named Abdul Ali was sentenced to ten years in prison after stabbing a man in the neck and stomach. In France in Sept. 2025, a wheelchair-bound Iraqi Christian was stabbed in the neck and killed while broadcasting live on social media.

In the present case, says the Lancashire Telegraph, “officers confirmed that a 17-year-old girl had been taken to hospital, while a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.” A spokesperson for the Lancashire Police stated: “We were called at 3.06pm today to Wood Street, Brierfield, to a report of a stabbing. It was reported that a 17-year-old girl had been assaulted and suffered a stab injury to her neck. Officers, some of them armed, attended and a 30-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of attempted murder. The girl was taken to hospital for treatment to a stab wound in the back of her neck.”

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With truly English understatement, the spokesperson added: “We know that this will cause alarm in the local community” — no kidding, really? — “and extra patrols will be in the area this evening to provide reassurance.”

Even more reassuring was a Saturday report from the Lancashire Telegraph, which was designed to make everybody relax: “Police have said there is ‘currently no evidence’ to suggest the attack in Brierfield was racially motivated.” What a relief, amirite? And the police gave us this most welcome news even despite the fact that they had “confirmed the 30-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder is a British-born man of Pakistani heritage.”

A police spokesperson did his or her or xis best to calm the public’s fears: “There are no further outstanding suspects in relation to this investigation and there is currently no evidence to suggest the attack was racially motivated….

And the cops are right. This attack probably really wasn’t racially motivated. But what the cops mean to say, when they assure Britons that the attack was not racially motivated, is that it’s not religiously motivated.

Related: Italian Woman Beheaded as Attacker Recites Passages From a Book. Yeah, THAT Book.

The public discourse in shattered, staggering, dhimmi Britain is so very far from reality now that the authorities can’t even come out and state plainly what they’re denying, because even to say that the crime is not religiously motivated would be to suggest that some crimes are religiously motivated, or that a religious motivation is possible. So they say it’s not racially motivated. And of course the entire British political and media elite class routinely treats the problem of Islam in Britain as a racial issue, when in reality, Muslims of all races live in Britain, and the problem is one of ideology, not race.

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Anyway, was this crime religiously motivated? The Qur’an says “When you meet the unbelievers, strike the necks.” (47:4) You tell me. But no one, literally no one, in British officialdom is facing up to what is really going on here. And really, what could possibly go wrong?

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