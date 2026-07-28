U.S. Forces Block Attempted Iranian Surprise Attack

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) troops thwarted an attempted surprise attack from the terrorist Iranian regime as Tehran doubles down on “death to America.”

CENTCOM posted an update on X Tuesday afternoon. “At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness,” it apprised the public. Both American and Saudi forces are now conducting strikes on Iranian targets.

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In fact, CENTCOM issued a press release on Tuesday about the U.S. and Saudi efforts to eliminate Tehran-tied terrorists in Iraq, where different factions and ethnic groups either enthusiastically support or bitterly resent the Iranian regime.

The Iran-backed Iraqi jihadis were gunning for American troops and Saudi infrastructure.

U.S. and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours. The unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful. From February through April 2026, there were more than 600 attempted attacks on U.S. citizens and facilities by Iran-aligned terrorist militias in Iraq.

This is why the U.S. will eventually have to take out the Iranian regime altogether, or we’ll never have peace. The Iranian regime is the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, with more reach and proxies even than the Qatari dictatorship.

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President Donald Trump periodically threatens total destruction of the Iranian regime. If he really has that firepower, why not do it? It will save lives and a great many years of such ineffective back-and-forth as we're still experiencing. Four Americans died as a result of Iranian strikes this month. We don't want any more casualties.

Iranian leadership continues to bribe potential assassins for Trump while threatening dire deeds. For example, on Sunday, we had the following message from the supreme leader of Iran (or whoever is running his account):

Today, as the nations of the world have grown weary of the tyranny and oppression of the US government and the criminal Zionists, who are the destroyers of lives and generations, there remains no path forward except jihad and resistance. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) July 26, 2026

And a few days before:

The Great Satan – the criminal US – has now realized that the continuation of its trouble-free, domineering presence in the region is nothing but a naive fantasy. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) July 19, 2026

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Khamenei's regime just executed several more freedom protesters.

BREAKING:



The Islamic regime in Iran carried out a public execution by hanging today in Isfahan.



Amirhossein Safari, Abolfazl Sepahi and Alireza Sepahi were murdered by the regime for taking part in the massive street protests against the regime in January this year pic.twitter.com/4kQlTRO7Gd — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 28, 2026

The Tehran terrorists are demonically vicious.

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