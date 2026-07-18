U.S. Strikes Iran After Regime Kills American Troops

The Trump administration ordered new strikes on Iranian regime targets after an Iranian terrorist attack in Jordan killed at least two U.S. troops.

On July 17, an Iranian strike injured multiple Americans and killed two. On July 18, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued comprehensive threats against the “Great Satan” America, vowing to deliver “unforgettable lessons” via “Resistance,” which is the propaganda term for Jihad. A few hours later, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the latest round of strikes on Iran. The Tehran terrorists have made it blindingly clear that they prefer anything to peace. It is therefore certainly time to eliminate the remaining top regime leaders, irreparably cripple the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and thereby prevent any more American serviceman deaths.

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The Trump administration has ordered multiple strikes in the last couple weeks as the mullahs rejected proposed peace deals. The Saturday evening CENTCOM post confirmed those strikes:

Today at 6 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began launching new airstrikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night.

The strikes, therefore, are very clearly designated as retaliation for the murder of our men.

The Iranian regime has killed at least 15 American troops since the beginning of Operation Epic Fury. The fundamentalist Muslims running Iran believe they will either trigger the coming of the Iranian messiah, the Mahdi, or receive eternal reward from Allah for fighting endless terror war against Israel and the U.S. We cannot negotiate with fanatics of that mindset.

Related: Iran's Supreme Leader Spews Threats of ‘Unforgettable Lessons’ Against ‘Great Satan’ USA

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What happened in Jordan on Friday? CENTCOM previously stated that “two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command ... and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing.” It is therefore not clear at the moment if the actual casualties from the Iranian attack are three American dead. We pray that the missing soldier turns up safe and sound.

Multiple other U.S. troops suffered injuries in the attack, but these were not life-threatening. CENTCOM explained, “Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged. Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty. Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen warriors, until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified.”

Hence, as that announcement was only this morning, CENTCOM has not yet released the identities of the fallen troops. We pray for their families and that America will take out the murderous mullahs ordering these strikes before a single other American serviceman dies in an Iranian strike.

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