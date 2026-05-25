BREAKING: U.S. Conducts Self-Defense Strikes Against Iran

This Memorial Day, President Donald Trump honored our troops and warned our enemies by ordering U.S. Central Command to conduct strikes on the Islamic regime of Iran.

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Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin said CENTCOM spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins confirmed to Fox that CENTCOM conducted the strikes. The news comes as the negotiations with Iran’s terrorist regime stall, with the regime calling for Trump’s assassination and Trump becoming frustrated with their unwillingness to surrender their nuclear program.

Griffin posted Hawkins’ statement. “U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” he said. “Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. U.S. Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.”

As I wrote earlier, the Iranian regime does not even pretend to be anything but America’s worst enemy. After half a century of terrorism, the Iranian regime has repeatedly violated ceasefires, rejected every peace offer from Trump, and most recently put out a €50 million, or approximately $58 million, price on Trump’s head, just after an Iran-tied assassin made an attempt on Ivanka Trump.

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Trump has already demanded Iran sign onto the Abraham Accords with Israel, which the Hamas- and Hezbollah-sponsoring regime won’t do. “In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords. Wow, now that would be something special! This will be the most important Deal that any of these Great, but always in Conflict Countries, will ever sign,” he posted Monday.

That appears to have been the test right before Trump launched the latest round of strikes. Iran’s regime didn’t pass.

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