CENTCOM Reveals Where Iranian Drones Were Headed Before It Eliminated Them

U.S. Central Command confirmed that it had eliminated drones launched by the Islamic regime of Iran on Wednesday and revealed what those drones were targeting before it destroyed them.

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I reported here at PJ Media yesterday, May 27, that American forces hit Iranian military targets that posed a threat to our troops as well as commercial shipping through the much-beleaguered Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM did not confirm that it struck an Iranian military site, but the Americans have also been less open about which targets within Iran it is hitting, as peace negotiations keep failing, and the U.S. is trying to force Iran to guess when the next strike will happen. CENTCOM officially confirmed only the drone combat. This was the second round of strikes this week, after the Americans hit Iran on Memorial Day.

CENTCOM’s May 28 statement on X began, “At 10:17 p.m. ET on May 27, Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait that was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces. This egregious ceasefire violation by the Iranian regime occurred hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a clear threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz.”

In fact, the terrorist Iranian regime began violating the ceasefire within two hours of its first announcement, when it began missile strikes on civilians in neighboring countries, particularly Israel. Regime officials also continue to execute freedom protesters within Iran.

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#Iran: 4 co-accused in #EkbatanBoys case have been sentenced to death.

The death sentence was announced verbally with no transparency. Court reference number was not given to the lawyers and without it, it isn't possibile to proceed appeal. https://t.co/mLog8rGonx pic.twitter.com/H1rmk9IGPo — Sara4IRAN (@punkpater) May 28, 2026

For our VIPs: Irreversible Insanity: Iranians in Mecca Chant ‘Death to America’

CENTCOM’s statement continued, “All drones were successfully intercepted by U.S. forces which also prevented a sixth drone launch from an Iranian ground control site in Bandar Abbas. U.S. Central Command and regional partners remain vigilant and measured as we continue to defend our forces and interests from unjustified Iranian aggression.”

The USA has been blockading Iranian ships and other countries’ ships bound for Iran from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which in turn has led to the Iranians firing upon both American Navy ships and civilian ships.

An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter lifts off from the flight deck of USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during rappel training while the ship transits the Arabian Sea. Tripoli is among more than 20 U.S. warships currently enforcing the blockade against Iran. U.S. forces have now redirected 111… pic.twitter.com/QPrPb3uvVl — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 28, 2026

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Meanwhile, regime-approved Iranian pilgrims were shouting "Israel is the enemy of Allah," "Death to demagogic America," "Die, America!" "Israel, die!" and "America is the Great Satan" in Mecca. Almost simultaneously, Iranian leaders put out a €50 million, or approximately $58 million, price on Trump’s head, just after an Iran-tied assassin attempted to kill Ivanka Trump. There is no one more irrational or more enthusiastic than a committed Islamic jihadi.

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