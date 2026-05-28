GROSS: The Left Is Doubling Down on Insanity This Pride Month

I spent a few years working as an architect in Boston. I know that city. I walked those streets and grabbed coffee in the morning. It was a great city to be in. It’s full of history, and normally, I would recommend visiting. Today, I’m not so sure. One thing I can tell you is that I’d avoid it during pride month.

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I honestly almost forgot that pride month is coming. Now I’m filled with so much dread of the incoming virtue-signaling, especially in light of what Boston has planned.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office of LGBTQ advancement is burning nearly $1 million in taxpayer money this year on pride programming. That alone is scandalous, but one event in particular breaks through even the most generous threshold of belief.

It's called "Trans Period Pride."

The city is hosting an event centered on "menstrual equity" and the "lived experiences of transgender menstruators."

I’d love to tell you this is satire, but it’s not. That phrase appears on an actual flyer, widely shared on social media, promoting a city-sponsored gathering under the banner of Mayor Wu's office. Attendees are promised a catered dinner. And everyone who shows up gets free period underwear, courtesy of the Boston taxpayer.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s “office of lgbtq advancement” is holding a “trans period pride” event to discuss menstrual equity & the experiences of transgender menstruators



The office received nearly $1 million in taxpayer funding this year



This is real



What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/nFpAuwWtw9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2026

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This is a major American city spending public funds on what amounts to a niche activist grievance dressed up as public health policy, wrapped in the language of equity, and handed to residents as a "celebration" of pride month.

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I've written before about my belief that the tide is turning against the trans agenda. I still believe that. The polling is shifting. Parents are pushing back. Courts are pushing back. Even the medical establishment is starting to retreat. But, for some reason, Democrats haven’t gotten the hint. Events like this remind you that there are still plenty of people inside the Democrat Party who are not just going along with it; they're doubling down.

And that's what makes this particular moment in the culture war so strange. On one hand, you see the backlash building. On the other hand, you see Boston spending a million bucks on period underwear parties for transgender menstruators.

Whatever pride month fancies itself to be, over the years, it has increasingly become a vehicle for pushing content that has no business being in public spaces, let alone near children. We've all seen the footage from pride parades, adults barely clothed, openly exposing themselves in front of kids. Acts that normally get you arrested become “acceptable” in the name of LGBTQ pride, where they are celebrated as inclusion. LGBTQ allyship has become a blank check for predatory behavior. Condone everything, question nothing, or get labeled a bigot.

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This is where the ideology leads when no one pushes back. Every escalation becomes the new baseline. Every absurdity becomes the new normal. I'm genuinely relieved I don't work in a major city anymore, because this kind of insanity isn’t limited to Boston.

Every June, the radical left uses pride month as a blank check for activist grievances, taxpayer-funded absurdity, and content that has no business being near children. And Democrats aren’t retreating. They’re escalating. PJ Media has been exposing this agenda for years, and we’re not backing down. Join PJ Media VIP today with code FIGHT for 60% off. Your support keeps fearless conservative journalism alive and in the fight.