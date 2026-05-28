Cuba Falling: Desperate Times Call for Desperately Attacking Rubio

You know they're in desperate times when the Cuban regime starts sending its mouthy representatives to do interviews on Fox News of all places, hoping to reshape the narrative.

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The country's foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez — and arguably the regime's slickest mouthpiece — did just that earlier this week, and he went straight after his favorite punching bag: our dear Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Fun fact: Crooked and communist Latin American leaders love to hate on Rubio because he knows what they're up to and he's built a career on not being afraid to call them out. For example, last fall, Nicolás Maduro kept making public pleas to Donald Trump to ignore the secretary and listen to reason — that Rubio would put blood on his hands. Old Bruno's been saying the same types of things for years, and he used this interview to pile on his previous rhetoric. He especially loves to point out that Rubio going after Cuba is some sort of "personal vendetta," and I suppose, in a way, it is. But he doesn't do it just because his parents and grandparents came from there. He does it on behalf the millions of Cubans who were driven away by or falsely imprisoned by or died at the hands of the regime.

Anyway, the Fox News interview was more of the same. Rodríguez accused Rubio of telling lie after lie, saying, "He continuously intends to deceive the public opinion in the U.S., the U.S. Congress, and the international community."

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He also pointed out that Rubio wasn't born in Cuba, which is rich coming from a guy who was born in Mexico.

Ironic, coming from regime stooge, Bruno Rodriguez, who was born in Mexico — not Cuba. — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) May 26, 2026

Rodríguez also complained about the recent charges brought against Raúl Castro (for his role in the murders of three Americans and one United States permanent resident in the Brothers to the Rescue shootdown of 1996), doing his best Claudia Sheinbaum impression, and asking: why do it after 30 years?

Of course, Rubio is undeterred by any of this propagandistic chatter. During Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, the president asked the secretary to say a few words on Cuba. He didn't say anything particularly new, just that we want what's best for the Cuban people and that having a failed state so close to our shores is a threat to our national security. Agreed.

.@SecRubio: "We want something good for the Cuban people…Having a failed state 90 miles from our shores is a threat to the national security of the United States." pic.twitter.com/hUz8crMN3g — CSPAN (@cspan) May 27, 2026

Rubio mentioned that "we'll be talking to them. We're working on it."

But Politico tells a different story. In an article published on Wednesday, it claims the "Pentagon puts building blocks in place for Cuba invasion."

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The Pentagon has spent months positioning the troops and weapons needed for the U.S. to launch a military attack on Cuba — all it needs is a final go-ahead from Donald Trump The president has floated an invasion of the island after economic and political pressure failed to topple the Communist government. But the Navy’s built-up presence in the region — the largest in the world outside the Middle East — would allow the U.S. to act immediately.



These strategically placed assets set the table for military action, from a capture of Havana’s leadership much like the seizure of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to a series of precision strikes. And they open the possibility that the U.S. throws itself into the third international conflict of the Trump administration.

While some of Politico's information comes from anonymous sources, some of it is verifiable, such as the fact that the USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Caribbean and advanced American drones and surveillance aircraft have been circling the island nation for months.

Trump has been purposely vague about what will happen, when it will happen, how it will happen, and whether there will be military involvement or not. All we know is that he plans to make it happen — the fall of 67 years of "incompetent communism" as Rubio calls it — and he's floated the idea of it happening after we've finished up in Iran. Whenever that might be... So, Politico doesn't really know much more than anyone else right now.

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All I know is that the Cuban people can't wait much longer. Their living situation has become increasingly critical in recent days. Infrastructure is crumbling, making power outages worse. And many of the people want the U.S. to intervene. This brave man stood on the rooftop of a building this week and waved a United States flag without a care about any trouble it could stir up with his commie overlords.

Un valiente cubano izó una bandera estadounidense 🇺🇸 desde el tejado de su casa sin temor — un poderoso símbolo de lo que muchos ciudadanos cubanos están exigiendo: libertad.💪 pic.twitter.com/NfpJm5V1ar — Javi🇨🇺 (@JaviXCubaLibre) May 25, 2026

This week, CARICOM, a political and economic union of 15 Caribbean member states, announced its concern over the grave humanitarian crisis in Cuba and warned that military action could destabilize the region. However, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago refused to condemn the United States. I've mentioned this before, but when Trump and Rubio held the Shield of the Americas summit in March, talk of the fall of Cuba received one of the biggest rounds of applause from the Latin American and Caribbean leaders who consider us partners. Like-minded countries view the regime as a cancer on the region as much as we do, and it's really in all of our best interests to get rid of it.

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Finally, I want to mention that the Trump administration has arrested another person with ties to the regime and is removing her from the United States as we speak. Last week, it was Adys Lastres Morera, the sister of the executive president of GAESA, who was living in Florida and working in real estate. This week, it was Alina Rosales Aguirreurreta, the daughter of historic Cuban General Ulises Rosales del Toro, who has held numerous prominent roles within the regime. She came to Florida on a tourist visa in 2023, and Rubio just let her know that she's overstayed her welcome. She is now reportedly in ICE custody, awaiting deportation.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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