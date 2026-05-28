The Morning Briefing: The Bidens Really Need to Shut Up and Go Away

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Ansprego struggled to explain his codpiece-knitting obsession to the chickpea farmers who brought him various soups.

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Hasn't this great country suffered enough?

After four years of enduring the desiccated husk of Joe Biden and his upholstery-clad wife, DOCTOR Mama Jill, being the theoretical president and first lady of the United States, we should be spared having to see either one of them in the news. The mainstream media loves to keep the Democratic Party's has-beens around, though, and we're getting frequent reminders of them lately.

First, Joe Biden's puppet masters are suing the Department of Justice to prevent the release of what are bound to be some embarrassing transcripts from interviews with a ghostwriter for his 2017 memoir, which Matt wrote about yesterday.

Whatever legacy they're hoping to preserve is a work of pure fiction. Give it up, already.

The insufferable Mrs. Biden's contribution to the news cycle is even more annoying and unnecessary. This is also from Matt:

Anyway, it turns out that Dr. Jill wasn’t so blown away by her husband’s performance that night. In an interview with CBS News, she admitted that she thought her husband was having a stroke while it was happening. In a newly released clip from a CBS News interview with correspondent Rita Braver, published Wednesday, Jill Biden recalls watching Joe struggle through the debate onstage opposite Donald Trump, his voice hoarse, his sentences trailing off into nothing, his presence diminished in a way that, up until that night, only conservatives were noticing. Braver asked whether she felt "horrified" watching the man she'd spent decades vouching for fall apart on national television. Jill Biden's answer was revealing. "I was frightened, because I had never ever seen Joe like that before or since, never," she said.

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Make it stop.

This charade of everyone on the left pretending that they didn't know that Biden's brain had checked out has gone on long enough. Forget about all of conservative media — or even just Townhall Media — the body of evidence on this site alone that there was no "there" there in Joe Biden's brain is overwhelming. My colleagues and I were all writing about that during the 2020 campaign, while he and the wife were doing all of those basement videos.

Saying that she was worried that he might have had a stroke is a far cry from the effusive "Joe, you did such a great job answering every question. You knew all the facts," praise that she heaped upon him immediately after the debate. It was a staged photo-op, but because Democrats don't have any self-awareness, Mrs. B. didn't know how bad she was making him look. She sounded like a mother praising her toddler for pooping on the poddy for the first time.

Jill Biden and the rest of the Democrats aren't going to stop trying to do retroactive damage control on the unmitigated train wreck that was Joe Biden's unfortunate occupation of the Oval Office. Perhaps they figure that, if given enough time, a lot of people will forget what a bumbling moron Biden was while he was pretending to be president. Dr. Jill's decades in public education have greatly contributed to making America dumber, so it just might work.

Democrats who leave the White House feel a need to continue imposing themselves on the American public seemingly forever. Hillary Clinton always crawls out of her box of Franzia just as I've put her out of my mind. You know who I never hear about these days? George W. and Laura Bush. I am blissfully unaware of anything they are doing until a famous politician dies and W. shows up at the funeral.

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The Bidens are awful people (Abandoned grandchild, anyone?), and four years of them in the White House were too much. It's time for them to get back to that Delaware beach that Sir Sniffsalot was always absconding to from 2021-2025 and leave all of us alone.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

05/27/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, MAY 28, 2026 In-Town Pool

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