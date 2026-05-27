Here's Exactly How Karen Bass Broke an Electioneering Law

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass not only has to contend with the many scandals of her disastrous record in the city, luridly lit by arson, homelessness, and crime, but she also seemingly broke state and local electioneering laws.

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As you might know from reading my article yesterday, Bass’s opponent, Spencer Pratt, called attention to the fact and filed an official complaint with the City Clerk’s office. Pratt’s attorney, Peter McNulty, pointed out, "Indeed, it isn't just a matter of Karen Bass being too close, but rather that she shows herself and others directly submitting her ballots into drop boxes all while electioneering, soliciting votes and promoting such activity all over social media." This displays a "reckless disregard for the rule of law," McNulty accused the mayor.

McNulty cited Article B, Section 815 of the Los Angeles Election Code. Bass posted the video below, and it appears to violate this section. Here’s the relevant language:

(a) No person shall do any electioneering, solicit a vote, or speak to a voter on the subject of marking the voter’s ballot on Election Day within 100 feet of the entrance to the polling place, location where the voters are voting or an elections official’s office; this includes the audible dissemination of information that advocates for or against any candidate or measure on the ballot; … [no] display of a candidate’s name, likeness or logo

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Since the group was literally standing right next to the dropbox, explicitly cheering on Bass and shouting slogans supporting her, it would seem crystal clear that they were too close to the dropbox with their electioneering.

'GUILTY OF A MISDEMEANOR': Mayoral challenger Spencer Pratt is accusing Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass of breaking election law. Pratt filed a formal complaint after Bass posted a campaign video showing her dropping off ballots with voters.



Pratt released the following statement… pic.twitter.com/bVeJqOElqU — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) May 27, 2026

For Our VIPs: Spencer Pratt Catches Bass in Illegal Electioneering and Bashes Her 'Asian Hate'

But as a matter of fact, Bass also violated the California Code of Regulations. The California Secretary of State website, which lays out the law, notes that violating it can lead to fines and even imprisonment. So it appears that Bass has committed an offense they could send her to jail.

Within 100 feet of a dropbox, a candidate or his team cannot engage in the following:

• DO NOT ask a person to vote for or against any candidate or ballot measure. • DO NOT display a candidate’s name, image, or logo. • DO NOT block access to or loiter near any ballot drop boxes. • DO NOT provide any material or audible information for or against any candidate or ballot measure near any polling place, vote center, or ballot drop box.

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The above video apparently provides evidence of Bass and her supporters violating multiple of these provisions.

Unfortunately, it is usually true in our erstwhile Republic now that a member of the political elite simply has to have a title in front of his or her name to escape any consequences for his or her criminal actions. It is up to Los Angeles voters to hold Bass accountable.

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