Sanity Returns

Hello and welcome to Wednesday, May 27, 2025. It's National Gray Day, for Brain Cancer awareness, National Senior Health & Fitness Day, National Hairstylist Mental Health Awareness Day, and it's also National Grape Popsicle Day.

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Today In History:

1895: British inventor Birt Acres patents the film camera/projector.

1896: A tornado hit St Louis, killing 255, leaving thousands homeless.

1930: The 1,046-foot (319-meter) Chrysler Building in New York City, the tallest man-made structure at the time, opens to the public.

1935: Supreme Court declares FDR's National Recovery Act unconstitutional.

1940: British and Allied forces begin the evacuation of Dunkirk (Operation Dynamo) during World War II.

1957: Toronto's CHUM-AM becomes Canada's first radio station to broadcast only the top 40 rock n' roll music format.

1972: Jimmy Castor Bunch's "Troglodyte (Cave Man)" hits #6.

Birthdays today include: Cornelius Vanderbilt, shipping and railroad magnate (New York Central Railroad); Jay Gould, railroad developer and speculator; Wild Bill Hickok, cowboy and scout Dashiell Hammett, detective novelist (Sam Spade, Maltese Falcon); Hubert Humphrey, 38th Vice President of the United States and 1968 Presidential candidate; Sam Snead, Pro golfer; Bernard Oliver, engineer at HP and inventor (first handheld calculators, SETI, Pulse Code Modulation); Christopher Lee (Dracula, The Lord of the Rings, Sherlock Holmes, The Man with the Golden Gun); Henry Kissinger, (Secretary of State, 1973-77); Sumner Redstone, media mogul (CBS); Thea Musgrave, Scottish composer (Mary Queen of Scots); William S. Sessions, director of FBI (1987-93); Ted Rogers, Canadian entrepreneur (Rogers Communications), MLB team owner (Toronto Blue Jays); Ramsey Lewis, Grammy winning jazz-pop pianist ("The In Crowd"); Louis Gossett Jr, Emmy and Academy Award-winning stage and screen actor (Roots; An Officer and a Gentleman); and Don Williams, country singer ("I Believe in You").

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If today's your day too, have a great day!

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I’m going to start out today with an astute observation from Kevin Downey Jr.:

Albert Einstein wrote the following in a letter to his son in the 1950s about American politics: "There’s something amazing about America’s democracy, it’s got a gyroscope, and just when you think it’s going to go off the cliff, it rights itself." Some 70 years later, we see that gyroscope is once again at work.

It’s true. Make no mistake — last night wasn't just a win, it was a statement. The vote counts told one story and one message, but what those results signal for November is a louder message. The fever is breaking, and it's breaking hard. Sanity is returning with force. Let’s look at the highlights, in no particular order.

Stephen Kruiser does his usual great job describing some of last night, particularly where he says:

Despite the party's historical embrace of dysfunctionality, the Republicans are moving along pretty well of late. Redistricting battles have been breaking their way, President Trump's still got it, and the MSM rumors of MAGA's demise are greatly exaggerated. The pieces are falling in place to prevent Hakeem Jeffries from getting a promotion next year.

Yeah, that’s no joke. The Republicans moving away from dysfunctionality has been in precise and undeniable linkage to the degree that the establishment GOP gets rejected. This is something I’ve spent years (a couple of decades!) calling for, and it’s reassuring to see it actually happening.

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As you might expect, the Democrats don’t like what they see. I’ve been watching social media for the last several hours, and the takeaway is that the desperation levels have gone full meltdown — and it is absolutely beautiful to watch. Every sad little ‘bot the usual suspects can scrape together is pumping out "We Hate MAGA" content at a pace that would embarrass a Chinese click farm, which is just their charming way of conceding the game before the final buzzer. They can feel it slipping, already, and it shows. As Glenn Reynolds so often wisely cautions — don't get cocky — but when your opponents are this busy screaming into the void, the midterm math is doing a lot of the talking for you.

Dave Manney is saying Al Green — the congressman, not the velvet-voiced legend from Memphis — has finally been voted into irrelevance. Another example of sanity rising.

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) finally met a vote he couldn't table, stall, scold, or impeach. Christian Menefee (D-Texas), the current U.S. representative for Texas's 18th Congressional District, defeated Green in the Democratic primary runoff for the newly redrawn 18th District.

Mmmmmmph. Oh, sure, he'll cry “redistricting” — but even a cursory examination shows that if he needed that particular political security blanket just to survive a primary, the seat was less "earned" and more "carefully gift-wrapped and left under his tree every two years." In other words, Al Green was another DEI hire, in the end. Sanity in that case, too, has been restored.

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Another point, indicative of sanity’s return, is the MAGA measurement, where the GOP rank and file, which has always been more conservative than the GOP establishment, has taken part in the RINO hunt.

Down in Texas, long-time RINO John Cornyn, with his Democrat Lite act, didn’t just lose his primary race to Paxton — he got his lunch money taken and was sent home crying. It was a total blowout, the size of which made a mockery of the pre-vote polling. It is one that will be used to demonstrate the GOP voters’ disgust for the GOP RINO establishment for at least the remainder of this cycle.

Elsewhere, Matt Margolis notes that the spotlight days for Graham Platner are numbered. Even the Democrats can’t avoid the conclusion that the guy’s a problem:

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) went on CNN Monday and said what most of his colleagues won't. "I've been clear about Graham Platner. I find that tattoo and his commentary about it to be personally disqualifying," Auchincloss, who is Jewish, told CNN's Boris Sanchez. "I hope Maine voters agree with me. I think it would be a mistake for the Democratic Party to think that Graham Platner's brand of the Democratic Party is what wins us durable majorities throughout this country."

As Matt points out, Platner has been a grade-A embarrassment:

But, even if you pretend the Nazi tattoo didn’t exist, it’s hard to see how Platner can survive all of the other baggage he carries from his past online posts and statements. Platner has said women should "act like an adult" to avoid rape. He posted that "black people don't tip." He called all cops "pigs" and "bastards." He calls himself a communist and advocates for closer cooperation with China. He mocked women who report rape in the military. He praised Hamas terrorists for murdering Israeli soldiers. He smeared the late Navy SEAL, Chris Kyle. He slandered Republicans as "fascists." He said he doesn't love America anymore. He called Jesus a "zombie" and the Virgin Mary a "skank."

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Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are still lining up behind Platner’s brand of the Democrat Party. Really, Democrats? Is this what you want associated with the party? And why are Sanders and Warren not being taken to task for their support of the man? Then again, sanity has never been the calling card of those two or their supporters.



Let's be blunt. The Democrat party didn't embrace Platner — it surrendered to him. He's the last man standing in an organization that has spent years torching its own bench. And Sanders and Warren? Their loyalty isn't principled — it's a cold actuarial calculation. They know exactly what Platner is. They've run the numbers. Back him and watch the party bleed. Pull him and watch it hemorrhage. These people know that Platner is a suicide pill. They're just haggling over the dosage. In the end, he'll go down in flames. The question is, will sanity affect the Democrats after November? I doubt it.

Our Catherine Salgado points out a similar situation happening down in Texas with Maureen Galindo in District 35:

One of the strangest primaries in Texas today is the Democrat House race in District 35 between Maureen Galindo and Johnny Garcia. The contest gained national attention after Galindo called for castrating and rounding up Zionists and imprisoning them with former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in a sort of concentration camp. Where Garcia simply spewed typical Democrat anti-Trump rhetoric, Galindo went completely off the rails into neo-Nazi insanity.

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Like Platner. The frightening aspect of this is how many supposedly mainstream Democrats are behind both Galindo, who lost, by the way, and Platner. You know, eventually, someone’s going to take note of where the real Nazis are. It's decidedly not as they've spent the last 60 years claiming, the GOP.

160 days. That's what stands between this delusion of today and the midterm reckoning that no amount of ideological body armor will deflect. The bill is coming. It always does.

Thought for the Day: It only took Democrats a couple of days to take out Swalwell. You really still believe they have anything on Trump?

Finally, I’d like to pass along some contact information that you should pass along to vets. Someone's life may depend on it.

Call the Veterans Crisis Line Dial 988 then press 1.

Veteran's Hotline 800-273-8255

VIP members: Hit that heart on the lower left, and let's hear your comments.

Take care today. I look forward to seeing you here tomorrow.

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