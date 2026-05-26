Texas Primary Live Results: Cornyn vs. Paxton and More

It's runoff Election Day in Texas, the much-anticipated finish to the runoff election between Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Attorney General Ken Paxton to be the GOP Senate candidate. There are also multiple other primaries for state and federal offices.

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Besides the Cornyn-Paxton face-off, which has been rendered yet more intense after President Donald Trump endorsed Paxton, there are numerous House primaries, a Democrat primary for lieutenant governor, and both Democrat and Republican primaries for Texas attorney general.

Rep. Chip Roy is running in the GOP attorney general primary against Mayes Middleton. And don't forget the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Republican primary, as judges can have a massive say not only at the state level but on the national level.

The biggest race of May 26 is undoubtedly between Cornyn and Paxton. After a long period of widespread speculation, Trump declared he was backing the Texas attorney general to win the Senate primary runoff. "Ken Paxton has gone through a lot, in many cases, very unfairly, but he is a Fighter, and knows how to WIN… KEN PAXTON WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" Trump lauded him. Paxton has consistently targeted sanctuary policies, opposed illegal Islamist takeovers and jihad, secured a settlement for the first-ever detransition clinic, defended unborn babies, helped taxpayers, and always stood up both to Democrats and weak Republican establishment members. He is also popular with MAGA, making Trump's endorsement quite practical.

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In contrast, Cornyn has long been a RINO. For instance, he promised to support Trump's recess appointments and then blocked the nominees the very next day. Even more shockingly, he made the argument that Trump could face indictment for insurrection after the events of Jan. 6, 2021, while promoting the fake news that protestors had killed a Capitol police officer. The incumbent senator even endorsed amnesty for illegal aliens.

The winner of the Senate GOP runoff will face James Talarico (D), the wacky wokie who thinks God is non-binary, abortion is Christian, and Jesus was a pro-transgenderism feminist.

Related: James Talarico Falsely Claims That the Bible Is ‘Silent’ on Abortion

One of the strangest primaries in Texas today is the Democrat House race in District 35 between Maureen Galindo and Johnny Garcia. The contest gained national attention after Galindo called for castrating and rounding up Zionists and imprisoning them with former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in a sort of concentration camp. Where Garcia simply spewed typical Democrat anti-Trump rhetoric, Galindo went completely off the rails into neo-Nazi insanity.

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As she was totally ignoring ICE's work to halt human trafficking and blithely denying she was antisemitic, Galindo promised on Instagram to "turn Karnes ICE Detention Center into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking. (It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles which will probably be most of the Zionists)." Here's hoping Galindo loses the primary and Garcia loses the main race.

Check out PJ Media's live results at your election night headquarters, courtesy of our friends at Decision Desk HQ. And be sure to check back frequently here at PJ Media for the latest major primary election updates!





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