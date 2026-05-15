Paxton: Texas to Establish First-Ever ‘Detransition Clinic’ as Trans-ing Hospital Loses Case

Texas will be the first state to have a revolutionary clinic devoted to helping transgender people who wish to return to living as their biological sex. And that’s because the state’s attorney general reached a major settlement with the children’s hospital that was mutilating children in the service of transgender ideology.

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Texas Children’s Hospital settled with Attorney General Ken Paxton, paying out $10 million because of previously billing the state’s Medicaid program in order to “gender transition” minors, which is illegal in Texas. Instead of its previous nonsense, the hospital agreed to form a “detransition clinic,” which will help young people work through their gender dysphoria and heal from any damaging medications or surgeries that woke medical professionals had pushed on them. This is an amazing settlement that can give Republicans in other states a model to follow.

The Healthcare Program Enforcement Division had been investigating the hospital for a year before Paxton orchestrated the settlement, which he announced in a press release on Friday. “Today is a monumental day in the fight to stop the radical transgender movement. This historic settlement reflects an institutional and fundamental cultural shift away from radical ‘gender’ ideology. In addition to helping establish the first-ever Detransition Clinic and securing millions, this settlement will ensure that the deranged child mutilators who hurt our kids are fired and held accountable,” Paxton celebrated.

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The press release expanded on details of the settlement, which include the multidisciplinary detransition clinic and the termination of existing privileges and jobs for five doctors who medically harmed children through "transgender interventions." Texas Children's Hospital will, of course, also no longer offer "gender transition" services. The hospital promised to change its bylaws in accordance with Texas legal requirements, penalizing doctors who encourage kids suffering from gender dysphoria to transition.

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Furthermore, the hospital will implement "compliance and ethics measures," the press release stated.

This Detransition Clinic will help patients reverse the damage caused by ideologically-motivated physicians who harmed patients by performing dangerous medical interventions for the purpose of “transitioning” them. For the first five years, all services provided through the Detransition Clinic will be funded by Texas Children’s and be free of charge to patients.

Paxton is very optimistic about the future of the clinic. “I applaud Texas Children’s Hospital for changing course and committing to being a part of the solution by agreeing to form a first-of-its-kind Detransition Clinic that will help provide free care to those who have been victimized by twisted, morally bankrupt transgender ideology. Under my watch, I will investigate and bring the full force of the law against any Texas hospital that abuses children with harmful medical interventions to ‘transition’ kids,” he stated.

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This is indeed a historic settlement, and one which will hopefully ensure fewer children are pressured into irrevocably injurious medical decisions.

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