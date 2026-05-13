42 States Are Using Disgraced SPLC’s K-12 Educational Materials

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) funded white supremacist groups like the Ku Klux Klan — and also “educational” materials for K-12 classrooms across the United States. This is yet another reason why young people are so filled with woke insanity and racial hatred.

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The SPLC wanted to build a movement based on the claim that white supremacy is a huge threat in America, but it couldn’t find enough organic protests to back that up. So, it began to fund white supremacists and extremists so that it might first create the problem and then fundraise off it. The SPLC was even involved with orchestrating the infamous Charlottesville protest that has been a leftist propaganda cudgel against the right ever since. And of course, part of the SPLC’s success was convincing nearly 200 school districts across America to implement its dishonest and racist curriculum.

Defending Education has a new report on the 42 states and D.C., and 181 school districts that are using materials provided by the SPLC. Nicole Neily, president of Defending Education, said in a statement shared with PJ Media, “Unbeknownst to parents, the Southern Poverty Law Center has been poisoning pupils’ minds around the country for years with its toxic curriculum. SPLC lesson plans on issues such as queer theory, white privilege, and anti-racism have supplanted traditional coursework in history, social studies, and other core classes – teaching children to view themselves and others through the lens of identity politics, and that America is forever stained by its original sin. These materials intentionally sow division and mistrust between students at a formative stage of their development, and it is deeply disappointing that administrators and educators believe this is an appropriate use of finite classroom time and resources.”

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The Defending Education report listed many examples of SPLC materials in use across the country, in museums, government programs, and schools, including:

Learning for Justice’s Social Justice Standards include an Anchor Domain focused on “action” that includes Anchor Standards that focus on students planning and carrying out “collective action against bias and injustice in the world” and to “evaluate what strategies are most effective.”

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian includes Learning for Justice/ Teaching Tolerance as “Recommended Resources” in lessons and “Recommended Reading” related to “Native Americans of California during the mission period.”

According to the 2020 National Sex Education Standards (NSES) document, the standards were “further informed by the work of …the Social Justice Standards.”

Second Step social and emotional learning program used in schools across the country “curated a set of Learning for Justice lessons”...

Documents show that Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence’s (YCEI) SEL program called RULER integrates Learning for Justice’s Social Justice Standards into the curriculum and lessons...

In 2022, the New York State Education Department (NYSED) added “equity revisions” to its NY Social Emotional Learning Benchmarks which aligned the benchmarks with “Learning for Justice’s Social Justice Standards.”

Piedmont Unified School District’s (CA) Racial Equity policy requires the district to “adopt curriculum such as the Teaching Tolerance Anti-Bias Framework” and “integrate social studies standards curriculum into units of study across all levels and in all content areas.”...

In late 2023, the Francis Howell School District Board of Education voted to “rescind approval, for use of the academic standards titled ‘Social Justice Standards: The Teaching Tolerance Anti-Bias Framework.'”

Princeton Public Schools’ (NJ) Equity webpage notes that the district used a grant to update its Early Childhood “library and humanities curriculum based on the Social Justice Standards, a road map for anti-bias education at every stage of K-12 instruction.”...

According to an Essex Westford School District’s (VT) policy procedure, the district will “achieve Goal A of the district Equity Policy by implementing “curriculum to teach the social justice standards developed by Learning for Justice.”...

The American Bar Association’s (ABA) “Bullyproof Resources for Educators” webpage promotes “Teaching Tolerance Classroom Resources.”

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America had been a country progressing further and further beyond systemic racism, until the likes of Barack Obama, the SPLC, Kamala Harris, and Al Sharpton artificially fueled a resurgence of black-on-white and white-on-black prejudice. They waged a cultural Civil War that would have done the Democrats of previous centuries, especially the Confederates, proud. And it is poisoning the minds of more impressionable young Americans every day.

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