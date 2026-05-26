Red Revolution: Mamdani Says He’ll Oust Landlords and Give Property to Nonprofits

Comrade — I mean, Mayor — Zohran Mamdani of New York City just confirmed his plan to seize private property and redistribute it to radical organizations that are in his imperial favor. What could possibly go wrong?

Advertisement

Usually truly Orwellian double-speak, Mamdani announced to a cheering crowd of entitled ingrates, "Through our new citywide campaign ‘Fix the City’, we will focus on the worst landlords in New York City. When necessary, we will take aggressive legal action to remove negligent owners and property managers. And for buildings that have suffered chronic neglect, we will work to transfer ownership to responsible stewards... that include community land trusts, nonprofits... or even the tenants themselves." No mention of the fact that the Democrat government is the worst landlord, and Dems have wrecked affordability in New York City. And naturally, it all depends on how he defines "negligent."

The beginning of bankruptcy for New York City. Many of the homes he want to take, block by block,can’t charge enough rent to pay property taxes and keep the property maintained. All because of rent control. When these “new” owners take control they will pay zero property taxes… https://t.co/ioJwbuMq8e — James Barry (@jmbarry) May 26, 2026

Ironically, in January, the New York Post reported that an apartment building Mamdani had used to advertise the alleged qualifications of his housing commissioner, Dina Levy, turned out to have 200 unresolved violations. These included a rat and roach infestation, mold, and broken doors, after two nonprofits ran it into the ground, exponentially worsening the situation that had existed under the private landlord. Mamdani and his nonprofits will bring the same socialist nightmare to any property they seize.

Advertisement

I remember being at a rally against COVID-19 mandates where Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is now HHS secretary, said that we must beware of giving government any more powers, because once the government has a power, it is almost impossible to take that back again. The Founding Fathers certainly believed that, which is why they very strictly limited the federal government and instituted a system of checks and balances in our Constitution. States could use a revival of checks and balances, too. Once Mamdani arrogates to himself the power of seizing property under the pretext that the landlords are corrupt or unjust, he will eventually seize anyone’s property under any pretext. That is how it always goes in a Marxist society.

Read Also: DOJ Brings on 15 More Medicaid Prosecutors Amid Fraud Crackdown

It is rather remarkable to me that both Democrats and Republicans seem to understand at least part of the time that politicians are among the most corrupt and least trustworthy groups in our society. And yet, at the same time, nearly all Democrats and too many Republicans cheerfully accept the argument that whenever there is a problem, government is the solution. For some reason, Americans have developed a schizophrenia where they simultaneously gripe perpetually about the poor decisions of politicians, and yet hold up those politicians as incorruptible and noble angels of light who must micromanage society into utopia.

Advertisement

In reality, as the Founders knew, those with the most power are the most susceptible to misusing it. And also as the Founders understood, when it comes to most problems in most sectors of society, government is likely to do more harm than good. Education, healthcare, and climate regulation are just three areas where we see government’s destructive power, at both the state and federal levels. Private property was one of the fundamental rights at the heart of the American Revolution. And it is one of the primary rights under attack by Marxism. Indeed, Marxism is a thoroughly anti-American ideology, and yet Commie Mamdani has brought it to one of America’s greatest cities.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.