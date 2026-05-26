DOJ Brings on 15 More Medicaid Prosecutors Amid Fraud Crackdown

Catherine Salgado | 10:24 AM on May 26, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced authorization for more than a dozen new Medicaid prosecutors as its efforts to stamp out mass fraud expand across our nation.

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The news was part of a series of announcements from the DOJ and federal healthcare agencies last Friday, May 22. Federal officials also revealed charges against 15 more Minnesota fraudsters, who represented about $90 million in stolen taxpayer money. Among the charges were the two largest Medicaid fraud cases in the history of Minnesota as well as unique charges relevant to Medicaid, never before brought. The DOJ made all of the announcements in a May 22 press release.

U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, and FBI Co-Deputy Director Christopher Raia announced the charges, according to the press release.

While in Minnesota, Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald also announced the expansion of the Health Care Fraud Midwest Strike Force, bringing additional law enforcement resources to prosecute fraud in Minnesota, and the hiring of 15 additional prosecutors dedicated to combating Medicaid fraud nationwide.

“This is just the beginning,” McDonald told the public.  “With the support of President Trump, Vice President Vance, Acting Attorney General Blanche, Chairman Ferguson and the White House Anti-Fraud Task Force, Secretary Kennedy, Dr. Oz and his team, and the entire federal fraud-fighting apparatus, the Department of Justice will continue expanding our reach across the country to pursue all fraud, no matter how large, no matter how small, no matter how hard.”

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Read Also: Memorial Day Tragedy: Veteran ‘Trump House’ Owner Dies After Vicious Assault

One of the Minnesota fraudsters tried to escape federal officers by jumping off a fourth-story balcony — and somehow still limping away. Law enforcement caught up to him anyway and arrested him.

Minnesota continues to be a focal point in the Trump administration’s campaign against fraud, which has wasted billions of dollars in taxpayer money. The Somali community there is particularly implicated, as are Democrat politicians including Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

When revealing the new prosecutors, McDonald emphasized, “We will not, full stop, tolerate this greed and deceit. We will not let fraudsters bankrupt Medicare and Medicaid the same way that they bankrupted the Housing Stabilization Services program.”

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McDonald added, “Since April 1, DOJ's fraud division has announced over 450 fraud enforcement actions nationwide, representing billions of taxpayer dollars, and this week already, we're delivering results coast to coast with a trial conviction in Brooklyn involving a $40 million drug distribution and fraud scheme, and a trial conviction in Los Angeles involving a $40 million Botox injection fraud scheme.”

And finally, “to continue…to expand our reach, we are announcing today the expansion of the healthcare fraud Midwest task force,” McDonald added. 

Justice is coming.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

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NEWS & POLITICS

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DOJ KEITH ELLISON MEDICAID MINNESOTA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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