Put Your Clothes On: A Misogynist’s Tale

It’s funny that I am writing this piece for PJ Media, which of course began as Pajamas Media.

I’ve been living in hotels since early last December. I’ve met and seen all kinds of faces. There was a songwriters’ festival where I met all kinds of talented people. There was a plumbers’ conference, full of salt-of-the-earth people who made me want to plumb. Truckers. Even a dude who was a prison guard on death row at San Quentin. It reminded me of my music touring days, when hotels were my life and I had to be reminded where I was on any given day. But today, I want to share an observation.

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By the way, I’m now landing in a new place, thankfully, yet I have to furnish it before moving in. It’s happening—all good. There’s a beach a few blocks away, “Gulf of America,” which I always need. Gotta be near water of some sort, and I highly recommend it.

So, a while back, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy — who is doing a great job, by the way — lamented people showing up at airports in pajamas. I’ve been staying in Hyatt House hotels, which are super clean and cool, where the staff and locals are wonderful. People are super cool in this part of the Sunshine State.

Then come the tourists. I’m not dissing tourism here, as tourism is a major part of our economy in Florida, the best state in the nation, and we love and welcome all. But what I am dissing are the obnoxious ones. The ones who disrespect hotel staff. Tip them a dollar on a $50 tab. Let their kids run wild, screaming in their pajamas whilst running through the lobby. I’ve seen grown men in their pajamas coming down for breakfast (which I won’t touch because these people sneeze and things. Saw a kid a few weeks ago with his hand in the eggs). I actually saw a man’s a** the other day.

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Ultimately, this column is about respect. Respect for hotel workers. Respect for waiters. Respect for the person next to you when you are in an airport or a hotel — not blasting their mobile conversations for everyone to hear (there are things called earbuds, you morons). Respect for law enforcement. Respect for those who have served and, as I am writing this on Memorial Day, for those who have sacrificed.

Resort hotel lobbies and airports have become a microcosm of the erosion of our respect, manners, privacy, and parenting. We need to be better. We need to care more. We need to pay attention. Stop staring at your phones; start interacting. Be aware. Let this Memorial Day remind us to show some respect, put on some actual clothing, and govern yourselves properly.

Also, I don’t need to see your nasty pillow on the plane.

Related: The 5 Best Historic Grand Hotels

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Thank you for your attention to this matter. Save the pajamas for bedtime. Please.

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