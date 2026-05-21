Minnesota Medicaid Fraudster Jumps Off Balcony to Flee Feds

Muhammad Abdulqadir Omar was so desperate to escape federal agents who came to arrest him for millions of dollars in Medicaid fraud that he jumped off a fourth-story balcony, and yet somehow got up and continued to flee on foot.

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As of early Thursday afternoon, unfortunately, Omar remains at large and on the run. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has not yet released a statement about Omar on its own official channels, though FBI Co-Deputy Director Christopher Raia mentioned Omar during a press conference. The DOJ did provide a statement to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin identifying Omar and explaining why federal agents were trying to arrest him. The DOJ just indicted 15 more criminals as part of a significant crackdown on fraud in Democrat-run Minnesota.

You can see the wild video of Omar limping off after his desperate leap below:

The FBI is actively searching for a Minnesota fraud suspect who managed to evade arrest by jumping from a fourth-story balcony. pic.twitter.com/q647m3zQHV — Valuetainment (@valuetainment) May 21, 2026

The DOJ statement to Melugin explained, "Muhammad Abdulqadir Omar, 32, was charged by indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and four counts of health care fraud in connection with a scheme to submit $3.3 million in fraudulent claims to the Housing Stabilization Services (HSS) Program of Minnesota Medicaid, of which approximately $3.2 million was paid. As alleged in the indictment, Omar co-owned and operated North Home Health Care LLC (NHHC) and Omar individually owned South Home Health Care LLC (SHHC)." A double-dipper in stealing taxpayer dollars, apparently.

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Related: Minnesota Fraud Mastermind Gets Over 40 Year Jail Sentence

The DOJ added, "Omar, through NHHC and SHHC, submitted claims to the HSS Program for services that they did not provide and for more services than were actually provided to Medicaid recipients. Omar then created records falsifying the services that they claimed to have provided to Medicaid recipients and provided those records to insurers to justify their fraudulent claims." Reportedly, Omar billed Medicaid for patients who were hospitalized and even for some who had already died.

Below is the clip of Raia asking for the public to send in any relevant information on Omar, who ought to be in handcuffs as part of the 15 indictments for $90 million in fraud altogether.

A Minnesota Somali home health fraud suspect named Muhammad Omar jumped out of a fourth-floor balcony before he could be arrested after being federally charged over a $90m fraud case. The charged Somali refugees sent money to Africa to buy real estate. pic.twitter.com/KfpBYrJTjg — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 21, 2026

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May 21 has been a busy day in fighting fraud, as a judge sentenced "Feeding Our Future" scam mastermind Aimee Bock to over 41 years in prison. Also, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz said he was heading to Minnesota with Nick Shirley, the independent journalist who first blew the lid off Minnesota fraud, including the "Quality Learing Center" sham.

Hopefully Omar won't be able to run very far.

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