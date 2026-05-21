Feds Indict 15 More Minnesota Fraudsters for $90 Million Schemes

The U.S. Justice Department has brought indictments against 15 more fraudsters on the same day as a Minneapolis fraud mastermind received a heavy prison sentence.

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The 15 fraudsters stole nearly $100 million from taxpayers while falsely claiming to help kids, homeless people, and individuals with disabilities. On May 21, the date the DOJ announced the new indictments, a judge gave “Feeding Our Future” mastermind Aimee Bock, responsible for $250 million in fraud, a sentence of over 41 years in jail. The Trump administration continues to expose and punish fraud across the nation, including through the new anti-fraud task force Vice President JD Vance is leading. Minnesota remains a particular hotspot of fraud, however, with multiple state politicians reportedly complicit.

Both FBI Director Kash Patel and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the 15 indictments Thursday. Blanche proudly said the new charges are part of a “major fraud crackdown involving over $90 million in losses — including the largest Medicaid fraud cases in the history of the district.”

He deplored the fraudsters’ crimes: “These criminals allegedly stole from our country's most vulnerable: children with autism, the disabled, and the homeless. In one case, services were allegedly billed but never provided, leading to the death of the supposed recipient. This will not be tolerated.”

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Blanche concluded, “Minnesota will no longer serve as a safe haven for fraud, nor will any state in this country. This @DOJFraudDiv[ision] under Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald and in partnership with @VP's Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, will hunt down fraudsters wherever they are and systematically dismantle their predatory schemes.”

Bock indicated that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), and his Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) were all complicit in her fraud network. President Donald Trump accused blue states in January, “It is actually possible that the total amount of money stolen, over the years, by Corrupt Politicians and Fraudsters, from Minnesota, will exceed $100 Billion Dollars. In any event, whether it is or isn’t, the Theft, Incompetence, and Fraud is MASSIVE! Sadly, whatever numbers we find, California, and other Democrat run States, WILL BE WORSE.”

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Also on Thursday, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz posted a photo of himself with Nick Shirley, the independent journalist who first blew the lid off Minnesota fraud, including the "Quality Learing Center" sham:

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On our way to Minnesota where fraudsters are about to “lear” a hard lesson on stealing from the American taxpayer.@nickshirleyy pic.twitter.com/AgpZ4KGC9f — DrOzCMS (@DrOzCMS) May 21, 2026

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security raided the "Quality Learing Center" at the end of April.

As mentioned above, the Trump administration has a task force dedicated to finding and eliminating fraud across America. To launch the task force, Vance announced the federal government had cut off more than a billion dollars to suspected hospice fraudsters. He also warned all 50 states that unless they can prove they are "effectively and aggressively prosecuting Medicaid fraud," they will lose more money.

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