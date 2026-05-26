The Morning Briefing: Let's Dispel the Lie That President Trump Is 'Polarizing'

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is Bedazzling jorts for migrant ranchers today.

On the rare occasions that I wander into a political conversation with someone from the left (lots of them in my neighborhood), I try to do my best to disarm the reflexive vitriol that they have regarding President Donald Trump. It's no secret that I am a fan of our 45th and 47th president. I think what helps me to sell that fandom is that I didn't start out as a big supporter of his when he first launched his presidential campaign in 2015. Like many conservatives, I was a bit skeptical about how far to the right he would be when he governed.

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I got over that quickly.

American leftists like to portray President Trump as the most polarizing political figure in history. They have to ignore the fact that he's the Republican president who has a Kennedy in his Cabinet. He also played a big role in converting former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard. Okay, the Dems worked hard to run her off, too.

On this day after Memorial Day, Sarah has a great story to share about our outgoing Director of National Intelligence:

On the night before Memorial Day, Sharrell Shaw posted a special request on social media. "This is probably a long shot, but if anybody happens to be in D.C. this weekend and plans on visiting Arlington, I would love to see a fresh photo of my husband’s grave in Section 60," she said. "There’s just something about knowing people still stop by, still say his name, still remember." The Gold Star widow's husband was Staff Sergeant Alan W. Shaw. He was killed in action in Iraq on February 9, 2007. Alan was only 31, and while he's from Little Rock, Ark., he's buried Arlington in Section 60, Grave 8451 at Arlington. Sharrell, who goes by @SharrellAnne2 on X, didn't have high expectations, so I imagine she was mighty surprised on Monday when dozens of patriotic Americans visited her husband's grave to pay their respects and take a photo for her, including members of the Donald Trump administration. One of the first was outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. A veteran herself, Gabbard posted a response to Sharrell, which included a picture of her placing a challenge coin on Alana's headstone. "It was an honor to visit your husband’s grave today on your behalf, and to pay my respects," she said. "It was wonderful to see the beautiful flowers representing many others who did the same. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the loved ones they left behind. Thank you for your service and sacrifice."

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That is intense and beautiful. It's amazing that such a "polarizing" president could bring a Democrat into the fold like that, isn't it? President Trump is first and foremost a patriot whose love for this country and our military is always on display. The Democrats don't have a place in their party for people like that. If anyone needs a reminder of how awful they are, just read this post from my RedState colleague, Nick Arama.

Someday in the future, real historians will admit that Donald Trump ranks among the greatest presidents in the history of the United States. For now, we will just have to keep reminding the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media that they're lying about him.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Weird start to the week, the Mailbag will be back tomorrow.

Everything Isn't Awful

Yep.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

05/25/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Secondary Print: AFP

Radio: FOX

New Media: NTD



EDT :

7:45 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

In-Town Travel Pool

THE PRESIDENT greets Service Members and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Staff

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT undergoes his Presidential Physical

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Walter Reed National Military Medical Center en route The White House

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Rose Garden Club Dinner

Rose Garden

Closed Press TV Corr & Crew: NBCSecondary TV Corr: OANPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: Washington TimesSecondary Print: AFPRadio: FOXNew Media: NTDThe White HouseClosed PressThe White HouseIn-Town Travel PoolWalter Reed National Military Medical CenterIn-Town Travel Pool

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