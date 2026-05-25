Hamas’s Sponsors in Qatar and Iran Won’t Sign the Abraham Accords

President Donald Trump has a dream of the entire Middle East signing onto the Abraham Accords to make peace with Israel. However, two of the countries he specifically mentioned as candidates for signing the accords have made wiping Israel off the map a prime focus for both themselves and their terrorist proxies. Or perhaps this is his last peace offer before he resumes war on Iran’s regime.

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Trump wants peace in the Middle East, and so do we all, as have Christians and Jews for the last two or three centuries. The problem is that we are fighting 1400 years of Islam with its sacred texts and laws mandating the killing of non-Muslims and especially Jews. This is not merely a regional dispute or quibbling over specific land patches, but an existential spiritual war. For more in-depth analysis, you can watch Dinesh D’Souza’s “The Dragon’s Prophecy.” So as laudable as Trump’s goal is, it is also improbable. Hopefully he understands that enough to use the Abraham Accords as a litmus test to find his true allies.

Trump called on the governments of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iran to sign the Abraham Accords. All three are sharia dictatorships that enforce strict Muslim law and persecute Christians within their own countries. They also all have a history of hostility to Israel. Even Saudi Arabia has become more anti-Israel in the last year, and the Qatari regime is the most devoted sponsor of Hamas, while the Iranian regime backs Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorist groups that attack not only Israel, but other countries across the region and even around the entire world.

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Yes, Qatar pours vast amounts of money into the United States, including our universities, but that is not because they’re our friends or Israel’s. It’s because the regime wants to transform our country into an anti-Israel, pro-Islamist sharia cesspool like its own. It explains why so many U.S. universities have a violent antisemitism problem. It explains why so many politicians both on the right and the left now fixate on hating Israel. I truly wish that America would move its base from Qatar, Hamas’s haven, to the Republic of Somaliland. Why should we endanger our men?

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The Iranian regime does not even pretend to be anything but America’s worst enemy. After half a century of terrorism, the Iranian regime has repeatedly violated ceasefires, rejected every peace offer from Trump, and most recently put out a €50 million, or approximately $58 million, price on Trump’s head, just after an Iran-tied assassin made an attempt on Ivanka Trump.

#ICYMI: #Iranian Officials: €50 Million Reward For Assassinating President #Trump For His Killing Of Supreme Leader #Khamenei; 'Attack Washington' To Stop The Assassinations Of Iranian Regime Officials - Report & audio here https://t.co/3NiqMslH8Y #MEMRI pic.twitter.com/SheJS7Sff0 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 24, 2026

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Again, perhaps this offer is Trump’s way of testing which Arab nations actually want peace with Israel and the U.S. and which are merely lying whenever necessary to hide their true goals. If so, I think he will discover quickly that Qatar and Iran, and possibly also Saudi Arabia, are more interested in destroying Israel than in stopping the missile fire.

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