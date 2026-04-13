Somaliland Offers U.S. a Base as Anti-Iran, Anti-Houthis Foothold

The Republic of Somaliland in the Horn of Africa is once again offering the United States a military base in a strategic area with access to critical minerals, this time reminding the USA that this could be the perfect foothold from which to counter terrorist operations from the Iranian regime and the Houthis.

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On Monday, the Republic of Somaliland's X account shared a Fox News headline about how a potential U.S. base in the African nation could be crucial in combatting the jihadis who terrorize the area:

The Republic of Somaliland is seeking international recognition and is offering the United States access to its minerals and military bases. The US is invited to make a deal.pic.twitter.com/ZWVY0Kwp3S — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) April 13, 2026

America could have a new source of critical minerals on which our high-tech society depends, a strategic port, and a launching point for any necessary future action against surrounding terror groups. Yes, America does have bases in several Middle Eastern countries like Qatar, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, but at some point we should pull out of those places. Qatar is a major state sponsor of terrorism, Saudi Arabia enforces harsh sharia law and persecutes Christians, and Iraq is torn apart by terrorism. Wouldn't it be better for our men to have them based in a country not antithetical to our values and interests?

Related: Anti-U.S. Sharia Radicals Qatar, Saudi Arabia Pour Cash into U.S. Universities

To clear up any initial misconceptions, Somaliland was the former British dominion that agreed after achieving independence to unite with Somalia, but quickly realized that the latter corrupt, violent nation was much more a burden than an asset — especially after the Isaaq genocide, in which Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-Minn.) father is implicated. For many years, Somaliland has built up its economy and sought international recognition. After making lucrative deals with Taiwan and Israel, Somaliland has asked the USA to accord recognition, offering a tempting deal in return. It's one that serves our strategic interests just as much as Somaliland's.

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From the Fox News article cited above:

Top U.S. military officials, including the Commander of U.S. Forces in Africa, Gen. Dagvin Anderson, recently visited facilities being offered in Somaliland. Somaliland is a pro-U.S. outpost, having broken away from war-torn Somalia in 1991. Bab-el-Mandeb, which is Arabic for ‘gate of tears’, has become the main route for oil to ship out of the Middle East to Asia since the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed. Bloomberg News reported that Saudi Arabia has switched to shipping potentially up to seven million barrels of oil a day from its port at Yanbu on the Red Sea through the strait. It’s reported that up to 14% of the world’s shipping passes through the 16-mile-wide strait. Enter the controversial offer to the U.S. of an air and naval base at Berbera in Somaliland. The official Republic of Somaliland site on X extolled Berbera’s virtues last month, boasting that it has "a deep water port along the artery connecting the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean", and "one of Africa’s longest runways, originally developed as a NASA emergency landing site."

Experts agree that Berbera has "strategic potential" for the United States.

The offer from Somaliland of a U.S. base and economic deal comes at a key moment as the U.S. and Israel have been in open conflict with the genocidal Iranian regime. Israel saw the wisdom of accepting Somaliland's offer and forging a new ally against the murderous mullahs.

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The Republic of Somaliland approves this message. https://t.co/XKqkvLpNx6 — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) April 13, 2026

As for the Houthis, based in Yemen, they are among the many terror proxies of the Iranian regime. Like Hezbollah, the Houthis have conducted strikes in support of their Tehran paymasters during Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion.

The Strait of Hormuz is not the only maritime path toward prosperity in that area of the globe.

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