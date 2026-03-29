Ilhan Omar’s Connection to Genocide in Somaliland

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) family has a direct connection to genocide in Somaliland. And she herself has proudly fraternized with an architect of that genocide while visiting Somalia.

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Vice President JD Vance confirmed this week that evidence definitely implicates Omar in immigration fraud. Afterwards, the Republic of Somaliland offered an extradition deal with the United States, so they could help bring her to justice. And if you don’t know the difference between Somaliland and Somalia, or why the former has a grudge against both Omar and her whole family, prepare to be sickened at the sort of murderous trash we have welcomed into our country over the years. As the Republic of Somaliland informed PJ Media, Omar’s 2022 visit to Somalia was a “reunion with the butcher of Hargeisa.”

In 2024, Omar railed against the Republic of Somaliland for making a deal with Ethiopia, criticizing its ongoing bid for official independence from Somalia and then expressing her dedication to promoting Somalia’s interests while she was in Congress. Or, in other words, she still has a Somalia First agenda. When she visited Somalia in 2022, she was treated as if she were returning royalty, including by Prime Minister Hamza Abde Barre. Why is all of that true? The Republic of Somaliland flagged information for PJ Media that provides an answer.

“We in Republic of Somaliland have carried the scars of genocide for decades. Now, one of your Congresswomen walks boldly into the lion's den... and smiles. Why? Because she's no prey—she's royalty,” the independent government, which is currently in the process of negotiating recognition by the United States, posted.

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Somaliland continued to write about Omar:

Her true name? Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. Father? Nur Said Elmi (aka Nur Omar), Colonel in Siad Barre's army. Soviet-trained. Part of the command that turned Hargeisa into rubble. Tens of thousands—up to 200,000 Isaaq civilians—bombed, executed, raped, starved in the late '80s. We call it the Isaaq Genocide. The world still looks away. The mastermind? Major General Mohammed Said Hersi "Morgan"—"The Butcher of Hargeisa." Barre's son-in-law. On tape: "Kill the wounded. Poison wells. Burn villages. Leave nothing but crows." His forces kidnapped, tortured, disappeared thousands in Somaliland. Families still search for mass graves.

When Omar went to Somalia, it was obvious that she was not any different from her murderous family members, that she was even proud of her family heritage. In fact, it was that trip to the “headquarters of the old regime's loyalists” that proved where her true loyalties lie.

Related: Republic of Somaliland Asks U.S. to Extradite Ilhan Omar There to Face Justice

🧾 Receipts: Ilhan Omar’s original last name was Elmi before it was changed.

This evidence was available, but the Obama Justice Department refused to investigate.



Her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, and their father, Nur Said Elmi (also known as Nur Omar), used multiple names… https://t.co/9sz3ZXVN3X pic.twitter.com/d16tAMCKrn — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 19, 2026

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The Republic of Somaliland posed an interesting question about Omar’s visit to Somalia, given the rocky relationship between Somalia and the United States. “Wouldn't a Congresswoman—especially one claiming to be a refugee from that very regime's terror—be target number one in the kidnapping capital of the region? Yes,” Somaliland argued. “Yet she [Omar] arrives, attends events, gets honored... no fear, no incident. But she's no ordinary congresswoman—she's the regime's royalty.”

Most telling of all:

At an official event thrown in her honor she's seated just seats away from the Butcher himself—Gen. Morgan. Photos don't lie. Her siblings pose smiling beside him like family. No fear. No hiding. No bodyguards glancing over shoulders. Why? Because she's not escaping the past—she's returning to it. Royalty among the remnants. Think: If her family were genuine victims fleeing Barre's collapse in '91—running from Mogadishu to camps—why return to the heart of the old power, cozy up to the man who orchestrated the nightmare her people endured? A real refugee would be hunted, targeted…She condemns violence in Gaza, Ukraine, Iran—demands justice abroad. But on the genocide her own family served? Silence. On reuniting with the Butcher of Hargeisa ? Crickets.

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Omar‘s family participated in genocide. Omar herself has made her loyalty to the butchers of Somalia crystal clear. This is why she is at the heart of the Somali fraud network in the United States and why she spends so much time bashing America while in Congress. Ilhan Omar ought at least to be kicked out of Congress, and quite likely extradited.

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