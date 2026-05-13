Democratic Socialism Works! Leftists Go Nutty for Mamdani After He 'Balances' the NYC Budget

Well, friends, if you support President Donald Trump and oppose the left, the game is up. He’s done it. Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s bright young communist mayor, has balanced the city’s budget without raising taxes or cutting a dime from social services. Leftists already loved him for being a Muslim, a migrant, and an America-hating Marxist, and now they love him all the more, for don’t you see, he has proven, in the teeth of racist, xenophobic, far-right opposition, that socialism works!

Advertisement

If you believe that, I have a very fine bridge that would make a lovely addition to your backyard, and it’s extremely reasonably priced. But over at Threads, Mark Zuckerberg’s leftist facsimile of Elon Musk’s X, they’re in full celebratory mode, and from the looks of things, the champagne is flowing freely. One leftist laid out the sober (alleged) facts: “They called him a communist. Said he’d destroy New York. 131 days in he balanced a $12 billion deficit without cutting a single service. This is what we’ve been asking for.” Another responded: “This is exactly what they were afraid of. He’s proving that it can be done and all their fear mongering is just bulls**t.”

Many leftists were sure that Mamdani had performed this particular trick by doing what patriots refuse to do: soaking the rich the way they deserved to be soaked. One wanted even more: “i'm sorry am i getting this right? NYC Mayor Mamdani taxed wealthy people on properties they own if they don't live in them, it balanced the city's multi-billion dollar budget immediately, and all the wealthy people are still wealthy? am i getting this right? they're still wealthy, right? and no middle or lower financial earners saw any additional tax? am i getting this correct?” In a word, no, but don’t let me spoil the party.

The reality, as the New York Post explained Wednesday, is that New York City’s budget is “only ‘balanced’ with gimmicks that guarantee oceans more red ink in the years ahead. With a late assist from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s own flim-flammery, the new, $124.7 billion Mamdani spending plan relies on one-time cash infusions, postponed payments and dubious calculations of future tax windfalls and theoretical savings.”

Advertisement

Hochul helped out by giving the city $4 billion, so Mamdani’s balanced budget is indeed a triumph of socialism: the city is solvent not because it spends responsibility and within its means, but because it got a handout. As long as the handouts keep coming in and Mamdani can keep on spending other people’s money, everything will be fine.

A crash is coming, however. City Comptroller Mark Levine explained that Mamdani’s “balanced” budget “‘relies on $2.8 billion in one-time measures’ and short-term savings, without addressing ‘the fact that City government continues to spend more than we take in, even in a year of record revenues.’” One day the money is going to run out. Mamdani can hope that he will be out of office by then and can blame someone else. One Threads user tried to sound a note of caution amid all the celebrations: “I am a Mamdani supporter and proud leftist. Please understand that he did this by delaying funding pensions, which has historically been a disastrous way to kick the can down the road.”

But the can is kicked, and so for the time being, Mamdani can bask in the glory of an accomplishment that he didn’t really accomplish. Another Threads leftist rejoiced in this triumph of socialism: “Mamdani socialist a** is on these other politicians NECKS honey. Balanced the budget. Banned ICE. Created a snow shoveling workforce, handled two storms, filled thousands of potholes, extended free childcare, opened an office for deed theft, held numerous town halls for tenant rights. Got the city to engage civically in multiple initiatives. He’s even killing it on social. lol.”

Advertisement

Related: Mamdani Unveils Innovative Plan to Tax New Yorkers to Pay for Their Low-Cost Groceries

Did he really do all that? Is the pope a MAGA Republican?

Some leftists even have big plans for their man. One wrote: “Mamdani should run for President in 2028. Even if his mayor position still runs its course. He’s done more for NYC than Orange Overlord has done for the US in nearly 2 years.” The news that Hizzoner is a migrant and thus not eligible to be president left some of his cheering fans crestfallen.

The rest of New York City will have to wait to be crestfallen when the bill comes due.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.