JD Vance Confirms Ilhan Omar Committed Immigration Fraud, Eyes Legal Action

Vice President JD Vance confirmed on Friday that the administration believes Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) committed immigration fraud against the United States — and the administration is now actively exploring legal remedies to hold her accountable.

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Vance made the remarks during an appearance on The Benny Show, where host Benny Johnson asked him about the White House's ongoing scrutiny of Omar, including the longstanding allegations that she married her brother to game the immigration system.

"We actually think that Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America," Vance told Johnson.

He went on to reveal that he's been personally involved in discussions at the highest levels of the administration. "I talked to Steven Miller about this actually recently," Vance said. "We're trying to look at what the remedies are."

That's the crux of the issue right now — not whether Omar did it, apparently, but what the government can actually do about it. Lord knows that Democrats have a knack for getting away with things, so the administration needs to make sure everything is done properly.

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"That's the thing that we're trying to figure out is what are the legal remedies now that we know that she's committed immigration fraud?" Vance explained. "How do you go after her? How do you investigate her? How do you actually do the thing? How do you build a case necessary to get some, some, some justice for the American people?"

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And this goes well beyond the marriage fraud allegations.

Vance connected Omar to a broader pattern of fraud within Minnesota's Somali community, pointing specifically to the Quality “Learing” Center scandal — a case involving massive theft from federal COVID-relief and childcare programs that has already resulted in multiple convictions, and ultimately forced Gov. Tim Walz to abandon his reelection bid.

"She has been at the center of a lot of the worst fraudsters in the Somalian community," Vance said. Though I should point out that he acknowledged he can't yet say definitively that she had knowledge of the scheme. "Do I know that Ilhan Omar was aware that the Quality Learning Center was defrauding the American people? I'm not certain of it, but we at least need to investigate it," he said.

Right on.

This has to happen because impunity breeds more corruption. "If people can commit wrongdoing without even the fear that they're gonna be found out, that's a fundamental problem," Vance said. "So I'm worried about the immigration fraud. I'm also worried about what did Ilhan Omar know about what was happening in the Somali community, and why was nobody looking into it until, frankly, Donald Trump came along?"

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🚨 BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance Officially CONFIRMS that Rep. Ilhan Omar Committed Immigration Fraud:



“Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America”



The VP says the White House is going to “go after” Omar for these crimes.



“What… pic.twitter.com/01Kwd3kKMR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2026

For years, Omar skated through without serious federal scrutiny despite swirling allegations and a mountain of circumstantial evidence. It took a change in administration to even get this far. Now, with Vance and Stephen Miller personally strategizing about next steps, Omar's long-assumed immunity may finally be coming to an end.

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