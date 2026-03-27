Democrats Are Gonna Explode Over This Latest Trump Move

The Treasury Department just dropped an announcement Thursday that will have Democrats melting down for weeks: President Donald J. Trump’s signature is going to appear on U.S. paper currency.

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Yes, really. And no, this isn’t some fringe proposal floating around in a think tank. It’s happening.

"In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump’s signature will appear on future U.S. paper currency along with the Secretary of the Treasury, marking the first time in history for a sitting president,” the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The first redesigned $100 bills featuring both Trump’s and Bessent’s signatures are set to roll off the presses in June 2026, with other denominations to follow.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. “There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial.”

If you know Trump’s signature, you know that it’s bold and would look fabulous on our money. This is going to be fun.

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Treasurer Brandon Beach added even more fuel to the fire. “As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people under President Trump’s leadership,” he said. “The President’s mark on history as the architect of America’s Golden Age economic revival is undeniable. Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved.”

There's nothing subtle about that.

Here’s how CNN is handling the news.

In his second term, the Trump administration has pressed on with efforts to plaster his name throughout the government. The government has launched TrumpRx, a website for prescription drugs, in addition to the Trump Gold Card, which gives holders the right to live and work in the US and a path to citizenship for a high price. Trump’s picture also appears on some National Park annual visitor passes and his name has been installed on the building and signage around the US Institute of Peace. Trump’s handpicked board of trustees at the Kennedy Center have also added his name to the performing arts center, prompting a slew of artists to pull out of performances. The center is soon slated to close for two years for renovations.

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It should come as no surprise that Democrats are already flipping out.

"The President's insistence on plastering his name on bills, coins, and national monuments while in office flies in the face of our country's ideals," New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen told The New York Times. "We should celebrate our 250th anniversary by uplifting the heroic figures who have made our nation what it is today — not fueling yet another vanity project for the sitting president."

Cry me a river. If Democrats don’t like seeing Trump’s signature on our currency, they can send their paper money to me in protest.

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