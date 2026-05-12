AOC Takes the Pulpit at Ebenezer, and Suddenly Nobody’s Worried About ‘Christian Nationalism’

The left loves to trot out the term “Christian nationalism” every time a conservative talks about his or her Christian faith. Yet progressive churches and black congregations in particular have long made a habit of platforming Democrats during Sunday services — including politicians like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who aren’t Christians.

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Side note: According to a podcast I heard recently, the real-deal Christian nationalists are a troublesome lot, which is probably why the left thinks it’s an effective smear. Still, leftists throw it around way too often.

Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church is famous for having had the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as its pastor. Its current pastor is Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). (Again, where are the cries of Christian nationalism for that?)

On Sunday, Ebenezer Baptist Church welcomed a special guest. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was in the congregation, and Warnock invited her to say a few words. She didn’t preach a sermon, which would have unquestionably been heresy; rather, she addressed the congregation for a little under five minutes.

Here’s how Warnock introduced his special guest:

Ebenezer welcomes you, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, born in the Bronx. When I lived in New York... Do they still call it the Boogie Down? It was the Boogie Down Bronx. She graduated from Boston University. She was an intern for Sen. Ted Kennedy. You all know who she is. She's a national voice of conscience. Come on up, say hello to the congregation, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

I’m going to refrain from dumb jokes because I don’t think she’s unintelligent, per se. However, I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that her politics are stupid.

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Ocasio-Cortez feigned humility as she took to the pulpit — prepared with a notebook:

Thank you so much, Reverend. Thank you all so much. Happy Sunday. Happy Mother's Day. I just came today to be in beloved community with you all, and we let the reverend know, and he so graciously sent a message this morning and said, "Would you like to address the church?" And I said, "Me?" But good morning, everyone, and thank you again, Reverend Warnock, for your leadership, to the pastors, the deacons, the mothers of this church, especially on Mother's Day. Thank you for welcoming me.

Then she decided to speak on that oh-so-biblical topic of voting rights and redistricting:

I don't take lightly where we're standing and sitting here today, and I know how meaningful it is to be invited to be in community together. And I don't take lightly the peril that we are facing just one week after the Voting Rights Act was gutted. And in the days since, we have learned why the Voting Rights Act existed, as the maps in Tennessee and Louisiana, across this country, as the Supreme Court, to the reverend's point, in Virginia, overturned the maps 10 to one to literally draw Black Americans out of power. We are living in terrifying times. But we are people of faith. And our faith is the foundation that gives us the courage to fight in the face of overwhelming odds.

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We’re in such “terrifying times” just because courts aren’t letting Democrats game the system to enshrine themselves in power in perpetuity? She compared the Dems’ attempts to grasp for permanent power via cheating the system to biblical heroes and MLK:

Like Deborah, who rose as a judge in a time of cruel kings and said, "I will go." Like Daniel, who stood firm in the court of a blasphemous king and declared, "There is a God in Heaven." And like Dr. King, baptized in this church, on this hallowed ground, who believed in the audacious idea that maybe this country could maybe live up to the promises we made in our founding documents.

By the way, Alexandra, Deborah was a judge in a time of, um, judges.

She concluded with a message I paraphrase as: We must stand together to let the Democrats cheat!

I'm here today, brothers and sisters, with a simple message. We stand together, and we are not going back. What happens to Florida happens to New York, what happens to Tennessee happens to California, what happens to Louisiana happens to all of us, Ebenezer. Because this is America. We are not divided by state. We are united by our humanity and common citizenship.

Throughout the whole show, members of the congregation shouted, “Yes,” as if she were presenting some sort of gospel truth instead of left-wing political rhetoric. Watch the whole thing here. You might find yourself asking, “Why isn’t anybody crying, ‘Christian nationalism’?”

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Thank you, @ReverendWarnock, for welcoming me to Ebenezer Baptist Church today.



As legislatures across the South seek to draw Black Americans out of power, we gathered this Sunday to steel ourselves for the work ahead.



We will always stand together, and we will not go back. pic.twitter.com/2luShcSn1l — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 10, 2026

The left doesn’t hate mixing politics and religion. It only hates when conservatives do it.

When AOC gets a friendly welcome at Ebenezer Baptist Church and uses the moment to push left-wing talking points about voting rights and redistricting, suddenly nobody in the media starts clutching pearls about “Christian nationalism.” Funny how that works.

That’s why PJ Media keeps calling out the double standards, the hypocrisy, and the narratives the corporate media would rather you not notice.

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