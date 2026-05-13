Republicans Found Their Spine, and Democrats Hate the View

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton just reminded Democrats that a legislative chamber isn't a daycare center with microphones. Sexton removed all 24 House Democrats from their committee assignments after disruptions during a special session on new congressional maps.

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WPLN News cleanly broke it down.

Sexton has taken issue with the way Democratic lawmakers protested — linking arms and walking out of the chamber as the vote was called. In a letter, Sexton alleged that Democrats “created disorder” by using banned props, walking out and “encouraging disruptions … in coordination with paid protestors and attendees in the gallery.” Sexton did not include evidence that protesters were compensated for demonstrating against mid-decade redistricting. The new congressional maps eliminate the state’s remaining Democratic seat in the U.S. House ahead of the 2026 midterms. House Minority Leader Karen Camper, D-Memphis, called the move retaliation. “Let’s be clear about what is happening here: this is not about decorum. This is not about rules,” Camper said. “This is about power and control.” Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, said that by removing all Democrats from their standing committees, Sexton is removing all Black lawmakers from the committee process. “This move strips nearly 2 million Tennesseans from the representation they deserve,” Pearson said.

Democrats objected to maps that split the Memphis-centered district long held by Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), but Sexton pointed to what happened inside the chamber: lawmakers locking arms, blocking aisles, using banned props and noisemakers, and coordinating with protesters in the gallery.

Read More: Hell Yes: Tennessee House Kicks Dems Off Committees for Scandalous Behavior

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed the new maps after the session ended, and House Minority Leader Karen Camper received notice along with the rest of her caucus.

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Democrats can protest, argue, file lawsuits, hold press conferences, and accuse Republicans of every sin short of stealing the moon. What they can't do, at least without consequences, is turn floor debate into a pep rally for disorder and then act stunned when someone restores control.

For too long, too many Republicans treated Democratic outrage like bad weather: noisy, unpleasant, and somehow beyond challenge. Sexton didn't; he used the authority voters gave his majority and made clear that rules still apply after Democrats decide they're inconvenient.

Vice President JD Vance brought the same spirit to Washington with the Trump administration's Medicaid fraud crackdown. Vance announced the deferral of $1.3 billion in Medicaid reimbursements to California and warned all 50 states that weak fraud enforcement could put federal funding at risk.

Writing at the New York Post, Steven Nelson highlighted Vance's comments from a free-ranging press conference.

“We want California to get serious about this fraud.” The vice president said that letters to all 50 states will threaten to yank funding for state-level Medicare fraud control units — with possible additional withholdings on the table — if they don’t crack down on alleged abuses in the low-income insurance program, which covers more than 75 million people. “For those states that refuse to get serious about fraud, we’re going to turn off that anti-fraud money. And if we continue to find problems, we can turn off other resources within their state Medicaid programs as well,” he said. Vance singled out Hawaii and New York as potential next targets. “We are sending letters that will require [the 50 states] to show that they are effectively and aggressively prosecuting Medicaid fraud in their state. And if they do not, if they do not aggressively prosecute Medicaid fraud, we are going to turn off the money that goes to these anti-fraud units,” Vance said. “We’re announcing that the federal government is deferring $1.3 billion in Medicaid reimbursements from the state of California. And the simple reason is that the state of California has not taken fraud very seriously,” Vance said. CMS Administrator D. Mehmet Oz pointed to suspicious growth in home health and hospice spending, while HHS Inspector T. March Bell sent letters to state attorneys general seeking audits of Medicaid Fraud Control Units. President Donald Trump's administration has tied federal dollars to actual enforcement, which somehow became a scandal among people who claim to care about protecting public programs.

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California officials can deny the allegations all they want; let them prove it. Honest programs shouldn't fear audits, and taxpayers shouldn't keep funding systems where fraud concerns pile up like junk on a kitchen counter.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator, according to NBC News, said California's state Medicaid records flashed warnings to federal authorities.

Addressing the deferral of reimbursements to California, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator, said that the state’s Medicaid records “have generated major red flags for us.” Oz said that the administration needs California to clarify $630 million in billing, $500 million in home health services and $200 million in “questionable expenditures” linked to coverage for undocumented immigrants, he claimed. They are not eligible for Medicaid, however. “It’s the largest deferral we’ve ever made,” Oz said about the decision to suspend $1.3 billion in Medicaid payments. “We’re making it for a good reason. We’d like the state to at least come to the table and explain to us how these outlier payments have been generated.”

Medicaid exists for Americans who need care, not shady providers, political protection rackets, and bureaucrats who treat oversight like an insult. If California has nothing to hide, the audits should clear the air; if it has plenty to hide, then Vance just found the right nerve.

The larger story is the one Democrats hate most: President Trump's second administration isn't playing the old Washington game where Republicans complain, issue a trembling statement, and then lose politely.

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Vance didn't ask states to please, someday, behave better; he attached consequences to federal money, while Sexton didn't mumble about decorum while the chamber turned into a circus. He took committee seats away from lawmakers who treated the rules like napkins at a barbecue joint.

Conservatives spent years watching Republican leaders approach every fight with the survival instincts of a houseplant. Trump 2.0 looks different; more Republicans now understand that voters didn't ask for elegant surrender. They asked for order, competence, and follow-through.

In Tennessee, that means lawmakers don't get to wreck the chamber and then keep privilege. In Washington, that means Medicaid dollars should serve patients before fraudsters, scammers, and politically protected incompetence.

According to the Tennessee Lookout, Democrats seemingly don't care what happens; they'd do it again.

Committee removal will affect Democrats only for the rest of the year, including summer meetings of committees such as Joint Government Operations and Fiscal Review. But if Sexton wins reelection to the speaker’s post again for the 115th legislation session starting in 2027, he could continue the ban or place Democrats in small numbers on inconsequential committees. Democratic Rep. Gabby Salinas of Memphis said in an online post she would “do it again.” Camper, of Memphis, defended Democratic Caucus members, saying they were responding to “one of the most troubling abuses of power this legislature has seen in recent memory.” In apparent frustration, she said Republicans can mete out any punishment they want. “They have proven time and time again that they have little regard for precedent, fairness, or even the spirit of the law itself,” she said. Camper accused Republicans of consistently abusing their “supermajority” – in which they hold a 65-24 advantage – and changing the rules to benefit themselves and punish those who challenge them.

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Democrats call accountability authoritarian when it lands on their side of the table; they call enforcement cruelty when their favorite states face scrutiny; and they call rules dangerous when Republicans finally apply them.

That act has grown stale, like potato chips at a family picnic, and voters smell the deep swamp haze.

The new Republican Party still has plenty to prove, but recent days show why MAGA voters have grown more confident. Leaders like Cameron Sexton and JD Vance aren't apologizing for using power after voters gave it to them. They're treating public office like a duty instead of a group therapy session.

After years of watching conservatives bring butter knives to chainsaw fights, a little backbone feels less like revenue and more like long-overdue maintenance.

PJ Media readers who want more sharp, honest conservative coverage get 60% off a VIP subscription with promo code FIGHT. Your support helps keep independent voices in the fight while the usual political class keeps pretending accountability is some kind of constitutional emergency.