The Abraham Accords Went to War, and Iran United Its Enemies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent Iron Dome air defense batteries and Israeli personnel to the United Arab Emirates after speaking directly with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the war with Iran.

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Iranian missiles and drones had targeted the UAE harder than any other country in the conflict, including civilian and energy infrastructure. Israel moved fast, while the system helped defend Emirati skies from Tehran's attacks.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee confirmed the deployment and described the Israel-UAE relationship as “extraordinary.” Israeli soldiers now stand on Emirati soil in an active defense role, helping protect an Arab nation from Iranian attack. For decades, much of the Middle East treated Israel as the permanent outsider; Iran just helped prove how old and useless some of those assumptions have become.

Netanyahu's office also revealed that he secretly visited the UAE during the war and met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Al Ain on March 26. The meeting marked their first confirmed encounter and produced what Netanyahu's office called a historic breakthrough in relations.

The Abraham Accords began as a diplomatic achievement; under Iranian fire, they've become something harder, sharper, and more useful: battlefield cooperation.

The UAE also reportedly took the fight directly to Iran; reports say Emirati forces secretly struck Iranian targets, including an oil refinery on Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf. As the Independent reports, they've continued to protect themselves while being attacked.

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The United Arab Emirates has carried out secret strikes on Iran during the war started by the US and Israel earlier this year, according to a report, in what would mark the first involvement of a Gulf nation in the conflict. The Gulf monarchy was Iran’s number one target since it began its retaliatory attacks across the region, targeting states that are allied with the US. The UAE has not publicly acknowledged the strikes, which included an attack on a refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf in early April, around the time Donald Trump announced a temporary truce, The Wall Street Journal reported. The apparent attacks indicate the country will use force to protect its economic interests, after Tehran sought to damage its oil and gas facilities.

The UAE hasn't publicly confirmed those strikes, so the careful wording still matters. Even so, the reporting points to a serious shift: Abu Dhabi didn't merely absorb Iranian attacks and wait for others to act.

It hit back.

The larger story isn't only military hardware. Israeli technology defended Emirati cities while the UAE reportedly carried out offensive operations against Iran. Jewish soldiers helped defend Arab soil.

Arab forces reportedly struck the regime responsible for years of terror funding, regional chaos, and open threats. History doesn't erase old wounds overnight, but war has a brutal way of clarifying who threatens your children and who helps protect them.

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Iranian leaders spent years trying to isolate Israel and intimidate the Gulf. Instead, Tehran pushed Israel and the UAE closer together.

Other Gulf states also notice what's going on. The practical benefits of working with Israel now reach beyond trade, tourism, and diplomatic handshakes.

Iron Dome batteries, intelligence cooperation, and direct military coordination carry a different kind of weight. They don't belong in a ceremony; they belong in a war room.

Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan acted like leaders who understood the hour. They didn't need grand speeches; they needed interception systems, operators, intelligence, and courage. Iran fired into the Gulf and discovered old assumptions no longer hold. Israel and the UAE may never see every issue the same way, but survival has a way of organizing priorities, and as Reuters reports, they came together at the right time.

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Iran has targeted the UAE more than any other country during the war that began on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, with Iran continuing ⁠to launch attacks at the UAE during the current truce. "Israel just sent them (the UAE) Iron Dome batteries and personnel to help them operate them. How come? Because there’s an extraordinary relationship between the UAE and Israel based on the Abraham Accords," Huckabee said at an event in Tel Aviv, referring to a 2020 deal that saw Israel establish ties with the UAE. Israel has also supplied air defence systems to the UAE in the past. Senior Emirati official Anwar Gargash, an adviser to the country's president, said on March 17 that Iranian attacks on its Arab neighbours would strengthen relations between Israel and those Arab states that have diplomatic ties with Israel.

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The Middle East didn't become peaceful overnight. Nobody serious should pretend otherwise, yet something important just happened in plain view and behind closed doors.

Israel defended an Arab nation, and the UAE reportedly struck Iran.

The Abraham Accords left the reception hall and walked into combat. Tehran wanted fear, but it may have created the regional alliance it feared most.

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