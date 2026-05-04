Violating Ceasefire Again, Iran Strikes United Arab Emirates

The genocidal Iranian regime has just violated its ceasefire agreement again, this time by bombarding the United Arab Emirates.

Within two hours of the original U.S. ceasefire announcement, the Iranian regime had already violated it by raining missiles down on multiple neighboring countries, especially Israel. It has continued to harass and even attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz and encourage its terror proxy Hezbollah to kill and displace as many Israeli civilians as possible. Now, the UAE is again coming in for its share of cowardly Iranian regime attacks.

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The United Arab Emirates’ Defense Ministry posted an update on X on May 4 confirming the Iranian attacks, based on a translation by Grok. “The UAE's air defenses are currently engaging with missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran, and the Ministry of Defense confirms that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones,” the translated statement said.

UAE’s Defense Ministry (MOD) continued, “‎UAE Air Defences system are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats[.] ‎MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAV's.”

The Epoch Times also reported:

Iran struck the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah oil exporting zone with a drone, officials associated with the zone said in a statement released on Monday. In a post on X in Arabic translated into English, the UAE government-run Fujairah Media Office confirmed “the occurrence of a fire” that was caused by a drone launched from Iran...Fujairah, located outside of the Strait of Hormuz, is the outlet for about 1 million barrels ⁠per day of the UAE’s Murban crude oil, which comprises about 1 percent of world demand.

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The attack comes as the Trump administration keeps trying to convince the Iranian regime. It is in their best interest to make a deal with us, even though the people in charge of the regime are fanatical and fundamentalist Muslims, who believe Allah has appointed unending war against the “great Satan” America.

Related: U.S. Contradicts Iranian Claim of Hitting Our Warship in Hormuz Strait

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps asserted that it just hit an American warship with two missiles, but U.S. Central Command contradicted that claim on Monday morning.

In a separate post, the UAE MOD also stated, “‎Four cruise missiles launched from Iran were detected toward various areas across the country. Three were successfully engaged over the country’s territorial waters, while one fell in the sea. ‎The Ministry of Defense affirmed that the sounds heard in different parts of the country are a result of air defence systems engaging threats.”

In conclusion, given the amount of confusing propaganda that the Iranian regime is constantly putting out about all of the targets it supposedly hit, the UAE MOD cautioned, “‎The Ministry urged the public to obtain information from official sources and comply with all public safety procedures when warning messages are issued to the public.”

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The UAE MOD has posted multiple times on Monday to confirm the Iranian strikes, the UAE response, and the necessity of the public staying updated on official warnings.

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