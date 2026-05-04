U.S. Contradicts Iranian Claim of Hitting Our Warship in Hormuz Strait

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has debunked the Iranian regime’s claim that it bombed an American Navy warship in the Strait of Hormuz.

IRGC has been bragging that it successfully fired two missiles at an American vessel in the still-contested economic waterway, which continues to be at the heart of negotiations with Iran. CENTCOM, however, says that as usual, the Iranian regime was lying:

Advertisement

🚫 CLAIM: Iranian state media claims that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hit a U.S. warship with two missiles.



✅ TRUTH: No U.S. Navy ships have been struck. U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports. pic.twitter.com/VFxovxLU6G — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 4, 2026

To correct the rumors, CENTCOM then also released updates on its activities near Iran, so that Americans understand what is actually happening. “U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom,” CENTCOM stated. “American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping. As a first step, 2 U.S.-flagged merchant vessels have successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are safely headed on their journey.”

President Donald Trump announced Project Freedom on May 3, stating that despite ongoing negotiations between American and Iranian representatives:

Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see, have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz, on something which they have absolutely nothing to do with — They are merely neutral and innocent bystanders! For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business…I have told my Representatives to inform them that we will use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait. In all cases, they said they will not be returning until the area becomes safe for navigation, and everything else. This process, Project Freedom, will begin Monday morning, Middle East time.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Peace Only Happens When Both Sides Want It — and Jihadis Don't

As I pointed out last week, the problem with expecting the Iranian jihadi tyrants to make peace is that they will never want to have any permanent truce with America. They might agree to a temporary ceasefire on our part, but they are never going to stop attacking Americans directly or through their terror proxies.

Why are the Iranian regime tyrants totally uninterested in peace? First, they can only rule their people with an iron fist, as they proved this year by massacring over 40,000 freedom protestors, a slaughter that continues with political executions. But the Iranian regime is also the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, and the people running the regime now are the same who have chanted "death to America and Israel" for decades. They violate every ceasefire because they'd truly rather die than give up fighting the "great Satan" America and "little Satan" Israel.

Remember that Islamic sacred texts explicitly endorse the rape and murder of non-Muslims, and that Islam encourages Jihad as a glorious form of service to Allah and a path to paradise. Western leaders do not make major political decisions based on their faith, but fundamentalist Muslims do. That is a fact which Americans too often forget.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting on the woke left and international events? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.