Iranian ‘Negotiator’ Mocks U.S., Brags He Is Successful ‘Soldier’ in ‘Realm of Negotiations’

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Ghalibaf (or Qalibaf), the same man who recently proved so stubborn in refusing a peace deal when he met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, is bragging that negotiations are a form of warfare and he thinks he is winning against the United States. "I, as a soldier, am fighting in the realm of negotiations," he smirked.

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Qalibaf’s boast, translated by the Middle East Media Research Center, came just before American President Donald Trump extended his ceasefire with Iran, as the Americans keep hoping that the Iranian regime will want to stop the fighting. Unfortunately, the Iranian regime believes that their main duty from Allah is to fight and kill Americans and Israelis. And Qalibaf really needs to go back on the U.S.-Israel elimination list, as he is insufferably smug in his propaganda against the USA and about his own current power. At the very least, Trump needs to tell the Iranian regime we won't be negotiating with any team that includes Qalibaf.

"In this situation, negotiations constitute a form of fighting," Qalibaf argued. "I ask our dear people to unite around the three fighting arenas, which, in fact, constitute one battlefield — raising the flag of victory and making our people's gains official." The Islamic concept of taqiyya approves lying to the enemy to achieve the goals of jihad.

Iranian Majles Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf: Negotiations Are a Form of Fighting Alongside the Street and Battlefield – I Am a Soldier in the Realm of Negotiations; Iran Has the Upper Hand Over the U.S.; America Was Forced to Seek Ceasefire pic.twitter.com/bbough50xs — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 20, 2026

Qalibaf rambled on, "When the enemy failed to impose its demands on us militarily, it began sending us messages." He praised Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah, which has bombarded Israel throughout this conflict. "Hizbullah started this war for the Islamic Republic of Iran," he approvingly claimed, and insisted the ceasefire include Hezbollah. Qalibaf further bragged about convincing Trump to announce the ceasefire in a social media post, saying it was a way of putting all the onus of the ceasefire request on America, and ignored his own Iranian regime's immediate ceasefire violations with missile attacks on multiple nations. Instead, Qalibaf asserted that the Americans working to remove Iranian mines from the Strait of Hormuz were a "violation of the ceasefire."

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Read Also: Jihadis Don't Change: Palestinian Authority Paid Terrorists Released Under U.S. Peace Deal

Qalibaf chants "death to America":

#ICYMI: Iranian Majles Members, Led by Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, All in IRGC Uniforms, Threaten the EU with Consequences over Terror Designation, Chant “Death to America!“ pic.twitter.com/p7lN2SvCeo — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) February 6, 2026

The Iranian tyrant admitted in a rare piece of honesty that his regime is not "stronger militarily than the United States," that Iranians have not "destroyed" America and Israel, and that "the Americans have more money, equipment, and capabilities than we do." But that's precisely why the Iranian regime keeps negotiating and then breaking the ceasefire, to prolong the period during which it is not being hit.

Of course, Qalibaf also lied, as when he claimed that Iranian forces brought down a U.S. F-35, which never happened. And he also mixed truth and untruth, inflating propaganda while making an arrogant — if accurate — admission of how he himself sees the situation. Thus he bragged that "the enemy does not accomplish its goals" because it "wanted Iran to surrender within two or three days. We fought for 40 days, and we have a 10-12 day ceasefire... so they failed to make us surrender." Qalibaf also took satisfaction in NATO allies refusing all aid to the USA to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and called the Iranian regime's repeated ceasefire violations to keep the strait closed proof "we are victorious."

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Again, obviously this is exaggerated and mixed with falsehoods, but Qalibaf feels confident enough in his position to taunt Trump. That's not a good sign.

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