Witnesses Describe Mass Shooting in Ohio

An unknown gunman committed a mass shooting in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday, and it is unknown if any of the victims have died.

The shooting occurred at the longtime Old West End Festival on Saturday evening and left at least six people injured. One local said he had heard two people were dead, but according to The UK Daily Mail, police have not yet confirmed any casualties. Police are still searching for suspects.

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The local, “Tony Toledo,” posted about his experience on Facebook. “I came to Toledo to attend the Old West End Festival today. During my college days I always came,” he wrote. “Around 5:30 pm there were shots fired 30 feet away from me at the old west end festival at the arboretum were [sic] music was playing. I was eating ribs. Dropped the ribs. Every person at the park stopped to the ground.”

He clarified, “I am ok. Unknown to met [sic] the shooter ran past me ten feet way. He dropped his gun on ground ten feet from me. Another attendee was standing over the gun screaming for the police to get it. Cops got it immediately.”

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He said that he was now at his nephew's house, not far from where the shooting occurred. “People were bleeding. EMTs were called. I just found out that two people died,” he mourned. “There was a cop waving an automatic rifle screaming for us to leave park. He didn’t need to tell me twice. I am leaving Toledo tomorrow. Coming home sooner than planned. I am Ok. My condolences to the people senselessly killed. America, we must do better.”

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The Daily Mail spoke with another witness:

Witness Kevin Berry told the Daily Mail he personally observed at least five or six victims being struck by gunfire, including one graze wound and another shot to the head. 'Everybody hit the deck,' he said. He described seeing an elderly woman fall to the ground, who he believed appeared to be experiencing heart attack symptoms during the commotion. Berry, a Navy veteran with medical training, said he heard up to eight gunshots and saw a gun drop, but did not see the shooter, who he believed fled on foot.

Berry believed that the shooting was random and not aimed at a particular person or persons. He said the shooting began while the band was playing. He tried to help victims by running around to find officers and bring them to the wounded.

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Video clips on social media show chaos and some of the victims walking about with blood on their clothes.

BREAKING: Mass shooting at Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio



- at least 8 people shot

- all are expected to survive according to the Mayor

- police still searching for suspects pic.twitter.com/CiU8uzLZIA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 7, 2026

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The Democrat mayor of Toledo released a statement:

Toledo has faced more adversity over the years than most cities, and our citizens always rally together and pull through. This will be no exception. What happened today at the @OldWestEnd Festival, sadly, has happened in too many American cities. But we should never shrug our… — Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz (@wadekaps) June 7, 2026

It is unclear as of Saturday night exactly the number of injured individuals, or whether there are confirmed deaths. This is a developing story.

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