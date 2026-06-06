Hegseth Calls Out Mass Migration and Endangering the D-Day Heroes’ Legacy

During his speech in Normandy June 6, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth called out European nations that are squandering the freedom that the D-Day heroes won for them.

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Indeed, even Americans have spent much of the eight decades since the 1944 landings in the towns and beaches of Normandy voting for or accepting government expansion, unconstitutional spending, and anti-American policies from both major political parties. As Hegseth reminded the descendants of the Allied soldiers, if we really wish to honor those who came before us, we need to take up their fight and fearlessly face violent and tyrannical enemies, both foreign and domestic.

🚨 BREAKING: In a powerful moment on the anniversary of D-Day, SecWar Pete Hegseth GOES HARD against European nations who opened their borders to 3rd world migrants



"Sadly, today, different European beaches are STORMED by different DANGEROUS ideologies. Spain, Italy, Greece,… pic.twitter.com/MXr28otNFn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 6, 2026

The secretary of war declared, “America will lead, and we must, but capable allies must be right there with us, shoulder to shoulder, in the breach, when it matters. In the years since these [landings on the] beaches, much of the West, in some places, in some quarters, and in some capitals, grew comfortable. We forgot that freedom is not free. We forgot that peace is not wished into being. It is bought with purpose, with honor, and with strength.”

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He continued, “The men who landed on these beaches knew this. The question we ask ourselves is, do we? It's past time we remember what they knew. Their legacy demands far more than quiet reflection.”

Read about my experience on the Normandy beaches and towns: On the Sands of Omaha Beach: A Trip to Normandy and D-Day Reflections (pictured above is a figure representing John Steele on the steeple of Sainte-Mere-Eglise)

Rather, their legacy “requires our active vigilance,” Hegseth emphasized. “Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies. On beaches in Spain and Italy and Greece and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion? Or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not.”

His comments come amid intense controversy over the death last year of British-Polish student Henry Nowak. Newly released bodycam footage shows UK police arresting and mocking Nowak as he died and pleaded for help, simply because the teen’s killer, a Sikh man, accused the dying teen of racist assault. The U.S. State Department condemned “two-tiered policing” in the wake of the footage’s release.

Hegseth’s warning is terrifyingly important. “The men who fought and died here restored freedom to Europe,” he told the people assembled in Normandy to honor the anniversary of the World War II landings. “That freedom must be maintained by this generation of leaders and war fighters, or what they fought for was merely temporary. As our great President, Ronald Reagan once said, ‘freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. You don't pass it to the next generation in the bloodstream.’ It must be defended by each and every generation.”

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In conclusion, Hegseth promised, “We stand by our allies, and we expect our allies capable and ready to stand alongside us. The heroes of 1944 did that, and may we.” Amen.

My great-uncle Jack Corley landed in the early hours of D-Day on Omaha Beach. Did you have a relative who fought that day or during the following campaign? Share names and stories in the comments.

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